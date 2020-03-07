Gone AWOL
Sen. Chuck Thomsen, I am so disappointed you have chosen to represent our district by shirking your duty to show up for work. You have opted for governance by no governance. Worse yet, you have joined your other AWOL colleagues, clearly demonstrating that Oregon Republicans will not willingly invest a single dime to face up to carbon reduction, the only hope to slow down this rapidly changing climate. Were the numerous concessions to you and your colleagues the Dems made on the carbon tax just a waste of time?
History will not treat you well, Sen. Thomsen. Your own grandchildren and their children living in a harsher, quieter world barreling towards us will look back and say you were in a responsible position to be a leader and you did nothing!
Chuck, please inform yourself of the current science. Maybe start with a Pacific Coast study partially funded by NOAA and published this January on effects increasing acidification level is having on Dungeness crab shell formation and receptor development: “Exoskeleton dissolution with mechanoreceptor damage in larval Dungeness crab related to severity of present-day ocean acidification vertical gradients” (Science Direct, published Jan. 22, 2020). Many other scientific observations document the increasing disruption to the ocean food change unchecked carbon emissions are causing.
Jeff Hunter
Hood River
Questions
The Covid19 virus was found in China on or before Dec 2019. Did you hear of it before February? Who went in and out of China in the interim?
The governor convened a commission to study the problem. The same day in Washington County, a person was announced ill with the virus. She worked at Forest Heights school; the school has shut down. How did she travel between the two, by public transit or auto? Did she stop anywhere? Will any students or staff become ill?
She’s in quarantine. Our president says this is a Democratic hoax. The president is prone to projection, exaggeration, obfuscation and lies; can he be trusted? The state epidemiologist, does he/she still exist?
Where is Chuck Thomsen? Chuck, will you spend time working on that issue? For reasons like this, you don’t go AWOL. Not a word from county health; does it exist anymore? We have a medical community; their silence is deafening. Are ventilators available? Are there quarantine facilities at Hood River hospital?
There’s been a death in the Seattle area, allegedly community transmission. Seattle has numerous airports and harbors. Are people being tested, given there are almost no test kits in the U.S.?
A person passed on in Kirkland, Wash. Also, in a Kirkland nursing facility, there are 50 others showing symptoms. We have similar facilities here. A concern is the homeless population. Many are vulnerable, don’t have insurance and move around — how does the political/medical community deal with that when they don’t do proper point counts to know where they are?
Is I-84 a vector for infection, and if tourism dies off, what happens to the Gorge economy? We’re already seeing a slowdown in worldwide production and shipping.
I’m not a medical professional, just concerned for our community’s safety and welfare as we move into the first pandemic since 1918.
Rob Brostoff
Cascade Locks
Editor’s note: In the time between when this letter was submitted and the publication date, the Hood River County Health Department has sent out a press release with information about the coronavirus. (See story, A1, for details.) The CDC says last pandemic was in 2009, but calls the 1918 pandemic as the most severe in recent history.
- Flood recovery in Umatilla County
- Mental health care
- Homeless shelters (including our own warming shelter here in Thomsen's district)
- Child abuse prevention and treatment
- Search and rescue through county sheriffs' offices (including our search and rescue funding crisis around Mount Hood)
- Wildfire management
- NORCOR services
- Climate legislation
