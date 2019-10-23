Cultivate: Compassion
A big thank you to the Gorge community for its show of support at the Oct. 6 premiere of the short film: “Cultivate: Compassion;” the Columbia Center for the Arts was packed!
Commissioned by the Gorge Wellness Alliance, of which Hood River County Prevention Department is a proud participant, this inspiring 8-minute film features six Gorge locals speaking to their experiences with mental health conditions, including drug/alcohol problems. It was truly inspiring to witness so many from the Gorge come out to promote compassion at our Oct. 6 event.
The film is now available at gorgewellnessalliance.org
. Please watch the film, and feel free to show it in your school, workplace, church, book club, or really, any way you see fit. Our hope is that the film will spark compassionate conversations among colleagues, friends and families. Let’s talk! Let’s Listen! Let’s cultivate compassion.
If you desire more information on substance misuse, please contact the Hood River County Prevention Department. We will be happy to connect you with resources: hoodriverprevents.com
and 541-386-2500.
Belinda Ballah
Hood River
Editor’s note: Belinda Ballah is the director of the Hood River County Prevention Department.
Save yourself
It’s past time for Rep. Greg Walden to drop his fear of Donald Trump and act on his conscience, or at least on his oath of office. I continue to be amazed that he is so cowed by Trump, who is increasingly unpopular and increasingly unhinged.
What is it Mr. Walden fears? That Trump will prevent his re-election? That Trump will tweet nasty things about him? He should be reassured by others who are acting like grown-ups and defying the boogeyman — such as Mitt Romney, Marie Yovanovitch, Gordon Sondland, Fiona Hill, Kurt Volker, even H. R. McMaster.
Mr. Walden, others are paving the way for you to grow a spine and bail on the Trump fiasco. You might still be able to save your name from the taint of having been an enabler for him. You still have time to perform your civic duty and protect this country.
Kathy Jubitz
Hood River
Yes on 14-67
This is deja-vu all over again. The Waterfront Park would not be here if people did not advocate for it — through a democratic process called filing an initiative. We were called un-American, going against the status quo, just as the city council is doing now.
Do you enjoy and use the Waterfront Park? If you do, remember that it was an initiative that passed with 66 percent of the vote, that ultimately saved it for all of us to enjoy.
Protect our Parks, 14-67, gives the vote to the people and continues to protect the few parks in the city of Hood River. Once parks are gone, they are gone forever. Vote yes on this very important initiative as part of our democratic process.
Susan Froehlich
Mosier
Juvenile effort
My, how I wish I could vote on Measure 14-67. I am a future Hood River resident, but for now, my wife and I live just outside the city limits. We think of ourselves as residents but cannot recycle yard debris at the curb. Alas, someday. For now, we must watch the nuttiness of a ballot measure to wrest decision-making from the elected city council and put it in the hands of the people who elected these folks to do the hard work of studying issues and setting policy for the betterment of all.
Now, a disgruntled group of self-professed park defenders, want to ensure that everyone gets to vote whenever the city contemplates selling park land. How often has this issue been of concern? Only once, in my two decades as a quasi-resident and watcher of local issues. The tempest over Morrison Park and the council’s pro-active and commendable efforts to support affordable housing has led some grumps among us to claim voter authority over land liquidation. What next? Public votes on garbage rates? Paving bids?
Skateboard usage?
Measure 14-67 is a juvenile, spiteful effort to neuter the city council. If parks proponents really want to help, they should run for council. If they win, they can vote against any such future land sales. And do all the other work that goes with council membership.
Sadly, they just want to sit on the sidelines and snipe at the work that your elected representatives do. And cherry pick issues that they believe are beyond the capacity of the council to assess and decide. What good people would run (and there are many on the council currently), knowing their hands were tied in certain matters?
The backers of this petty ballot measure would do more good to put their time, energy and money into finding and buying land for use as park space. Or run for a seat on the parks and recreation board, which is focused on solutions to recreation needs.
I wish I could vote against this measure. But many readers can, and I encourage you to reject this raid on our city’s representative government.
Stu Watson
Hood River
Minority
I’m responding to the recent letter by David Hupp (“Nothing wrong with 14-67,” Oct. 16). I want to point out that his claim is not correct. He falsely claimed that Hood River City government broke its own land use law in the process to rezone Morrison Park. But in appeals to a higher power, LUBA, all but one appeal was completely dismissed. The one that wasn’t simply asked the city to discuss one issue further.
I appreciate that what our city leaders did was listen to their citizens who are struggling to find stable housing. I supported a project that would have added housing for some of our neediest families. A project that would have used only half of an underused property. This project would have created an even better park for more of the community on the other half. But the minority on that issue will not recognize they are the minority and our leaders are actually listening. And so, this minority of Hood River citizens, a minority that already has stable housing, that has free lawyers at its beck and call, are back on another tack to divide our community. They want you to vote to Protect Their Privilege. I urge you, as a voter, do not listen to their false arguments. Our parks are protected by our current system and by our elected officials. These officials care about having parks and open space and are working toward more. This town is not hurting for recreational opportunity, parks, open space, or responsive, responsible government. There is nothing broken to fix, other than the divisiveness of this community. One of my passions is to help people learn how to listen, truly listen, to those with different views than our own. It is something that I hope the community I love can work toward. Meanwhile, please join me in voting No on Measure 14-67.
Heidi Venture
Hood River
Misleading measure
I am not in favor of Ballot Measure 14-67. I am very much in favor of the ballot measure process when necessary, but this is not the case. Our elected city government works hard, studies hard, and spends countless unpaid hours trying to make the best decisions for our town. I have first-hand knowledge of this and have personally worked with the city on a couple parks — the Skate Park and Overlook Memorial Park. City officials, both elected and paid employees were very supportive in both cases.
I also find it very disturbing that the proponents of 14-67 got their facts wrong and are using this misinformation to scare people into voting for the ballot measure. It is preposterous to think the city would sell one of our developed parks. The city’s offer to put up the land (at a cost of $1) if various other conditions were met in order to help promote affordable housing was deliberated and decided upon in open session. This ballot measure is an emotional knee-jerk reaction to a situation that doesn’t exist.
Paul Thompson
Hood River
Climate action needed
On Oct. 15, the Hood River City Council listened to the Hood River Valley High School Earth Action Club and the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network advocate the adoption of a climate emergency declaration. Residents concerned about our future are putting on the table the life and death issues of what science tells us is an impending crisis. When confronted with a climate emergency, the council needs to show morally inspiring and assertively persuasive leadership that is immediate, comprehensive and beyond the scope of its normal public policy making processes.
Our City Council is exemplary when it comes to making clean sustainable future a priority. It has endorsed the creation of a Hood River County Energy Plan. It has made declarations about oil and coal trains running through our community. It participates regularly at annual public Earth Week gatherings.
The current emergency declaration presented to the council is similar to ones being presented to local, state and national public organizations. It acknowledges that every dimension of our life together is threatened by global heating. It is not a detailed policy blueprint for how to reduce our communal carbon footprints. Rather, it is intended to be a bold, life changing, direction setting value pronouncement. The council is invited to grasp this declaration as an invitation to assert that we intend to end greenhouse gas emissions quickly and no later than 2030; that we intend to educate the community and encourage inclusive responses — all hands on deck! That we intend to bring about just transitions in our energy use and to keep concerns of the impacts on vulnerable people front and center. That we intend to dismantle fossil fuel infrastructures. That we intend to work with nationwide calls for climate emergency mobilizations.
The council is invited to develop on-going provisional roadmaps for how these things can be accomplished — it needs to assert that whenever we consider any policy option, we will raise up the climate emergency as a criteria that will be considered. That’s new. We’ll all need to figure out how to do that.
Addressing emergencies requires nothing less.
Rev. John Boonstra
Hood River
Unrepresented
I urge you to vote yes on ballot Measure 14-67, Protect Our Parks. Our parks are very valuable city assets owned by you, the citizens of Hood River. You should decide what should happen to them. The citizens who came up with this measure felt like they had no choice except to ask for a city charter amendment to protect the existence of their precious city parks. For years, they had been following the rezone of Morrison Park, a land use issue. They attended and testified at countless city council meetings, funded land use appeals and had lost trust in the ability of city council members to follow the city’s Comprehensive Plan language that protects our parks: “Goal 5-Lands zoned as Open Space will be preserved.” It was as if the city council members were not listening to the public comments because the city council had another agenda. In effect, the city council was not representing us, the people who live here, who pay taxes, and who were attending the meetings and giving public input on preserving a park.
The measure before you requires that a decision by the city council to sell or give away a city park must be voted on by the citizens. What could be more democratic than that? Unfortunately, all of this became mixed up in the city’s laudable goal of providing affordable housing. Affordable housing and parks are not mutually exclusive. If the city wants to work on housing needs, they should put staff time on the task and budget accordingly while preserving our parks. The most scurrilous misinformation in this campaign has to do with the city not building any more parks if the initiative passes. This is simply ridiculous since there is nothing in the initiative to prevent new parks. Our parks are our legacy and left for those to come … our children. Please vote Yes on Measure 14-67.
Linda Maddox
Hood River
Reason enough
Need a reason to vote ‘Yes’ on Measure 14-67? Several members of the Hood River City Council are urging you to vote “No.”That’s reason enough right there to vote “Yes.” Follow the money.
Jerry Luke
Hood River
Progress
The amount of progress we have made since Plato warned us about tyrants who are slaves to their appetites is mind boggling.
David Warnock
Hood River
No on 14-67
I’ll be as clear as I can be. I urge you to vote no on 14-67.
I’ve written and re-written this letter a dozen times. How does one counter the feel good slogan “Protect our Parks?” There are so many reasons why this is a bad idea, from the permanence of the charter amendment, to the unintended consequences that this will unleash, to the misleading information being put out, I don’t know how to begin to address it.
For me, personally, the strongest reason for voting no on this measure is this: Every two years, we elect from our neighbors, seven people to manage our affairs as a town. We’ve been doing it for almost 125 years, and yet now, somehow NOW, a small, well-funded group of folks feels that this one specific thing is beyond the capacity of those properly elected council folks.
I think it’s oddly issue specific, smacks of self-interest, and that makes me sad. If this issue was as important as supporters would have you believe, wouldn’t the community have already elected a council that holds the same view? The supporters of this measure can’t garner enough representation on the council, so they have come up with a pleasantly worded attempt to fool you into believing that you are “protecting parks,” “exercising your rights to democracy” and “make our city more equitable,” when in reality, you’ll accomplish exactly the opposite.
Please join me in voting no on 14-67.
Maui Meyer
Hood River
Editor’s note: Maui Meyer is a former Hood River County commissioner.
No on POP
Greenspace planning requires Ninja Skills; vote No on POP, 14-67. The “Protect Our Parks” ballot measure supposes that the management of Hood River’s parks is currently not, somehow, democratic. Should we stop the normal process, wait, and pay for a ballot initiative for every complex decision to be made for the city? Which decisions do we trust our elected officials to handle? Do we need ballot initiatives for street design, fire department staff, wastewater treatment, and countless other important decisions? Hood River is already a democratic community that elects councilors to hire competent staff, appoint thoughtful planners, and spend the time to understand complicated issues well enough to make the right decisions. Ballot initiative 14-67, if passed, would make all of this more difficult, would undermine this premise and create immediate unintended consequences to future green space that is not yet dedicated. As a planner, I take great pride in honoring our historical land-use while thinking of the future. I would desperately like to see an emerald network of walking and biking trails come to be, a feat requiring ninja political and fundraising skills, and I believe this ballot measure would make it nearly impossible to realize this vision, with all potential changes bogged down in lengthy and expensive ballot initiative processes. If you’ve never been to a City Council or Planning Commission meeting to voice your opinion, then you’re already not exercising all of the democracy you have. Trust that your elected leaders hear you and represent you — and if you don’t, vote for someone else.
Megan Ramey
Hood River
Yes to 14-67
Measure 14-67, if passed, would require a vote of the people before our city may sell a park. Narrowly tailored to require public vote only as to park dispositions, 14-67 would not otherwise limit council’s legislative discretion.
I support 14-67 for several reasons:
First, our council’s efforts to date to convert parks to housing has proven divisive and unproductive. Good elements of our community have been pitted against one another in a way we should not repeat. The city’s theory supporting park conversion has been adjudged “implausible” as inconsistent with its legal duty to “protect existing park sites”. The city’s administrative legal budget, from 2016-2020, totals $363,926. While that figure includes other work, we have little to show for our investment.
Second, 14-67 is not a threat to local democracy. In fact, it is local democracy at work. Supported by over 1,000 petitioning signatures, 14-67 offers an opportunity for voters to provide a check and balance. Indeed, because councilors are elected every other year in groups of three, seats are generally won by a mere plurality. This creates ambiguity in deciphering mandate. 14-67 may be the only path to identify a democratic majority.
Third, we have a park scarcity, particularly on the Westside. Land donors are needed. If dispositions must be approved by the people, donors would have peace of mind that their land grants will not be set aside by a simple vote of four councilors.
Fourth, the stated opposition by some within the city’s establishment seems to prove that park conversion is not a dead idea. Council has not taken steps to rezone Morrison Park as open space.
Fifth, 14-67 does not foreclose park conversion. It would only require a public vote, something available every May and November. If Morrison Park had been presented as a referendum, we could have avoided significant community strife.
Meanwhile, we can and should focus our low-income housing efforts by bold action on other fronts, such grant-leveraged land acquisitions, or even a housing bond measure referred to the people.
Vote yes on 14-67.
Council Procedures Disclosure (§7.3): This constitutes personal, not council, opinion.
Erick Haynie
Hood River
Editor’s note: Erick Haynie has been a member of Hood River City Council since January.
Here to listen
A year ago, I was honored to be elected by so many of you to Hood River City Council. As I stand in line at the grocery store with you, chat as our kids play outside, and attend local fundraisers with you, I have been listening. The citizens of Hood River have a number of strongly shared values: We value excellent parks and open spaces, we value a diverse community, we value collaboration and working together for everyone’s benefit, we value creative ideas to old problems, we value support for our most vulnerable residents. My role on city council is to listen to you — all of you and all of your values — and navigate the grey area of balancing important values that could seem at odds with each other.
The communication behind Measure 14-67 wants to convince you that you cannot trust your elected officials, but this is not D.C. All of us are here to listen and have honest discussions over a cup of coffee. We don’t need the negative rhetoric of Measure 14-67. We can come together to work on solutions that incorporate all our values, instead of focusing on one isolated policy choice that will have big impacts on the balancing the city can do. We need more parks and more funding for them, something that I and all of your local elected officials are currently working on. What we don’t need is to change the city’s charter, its constitution, in a way that adds uncertainty to creating new parks, to being creative with the limited resources we have and to balancing all those values that you and I share. Join me in voting no on Measure 14-67.
Jessica Metta
Hood River
Editor’s note: Jessica Metta has been a member of Hood River City Council since January.
Good governance
Measure 14-67 is a reaction to the Morrison Park rezoning debate. As Paul Crowley noted in his article (Another Voice, Oct. 16) the debate was eventually settled in the Oregon Court of Appeals.
However, it is important to note that the city council decision was originally supported by LUBA, Oregon’s Land Use Appeals Board. They affirmed the city’s decision and supported its interpretation of land use goals and policies.
When the city made its original decision to turn a portion of Morrison Park into affordable housing, it considered multiple competing interests all of which are important to a livable Hood River. LUBA found that the decision was sound and accommodated the various Comprehensive Plan goals. When the second appeal was made by the local contingency who opposed the decision, it was eventually overturned. The process highlights how challenging it can be to interpret ordinances and policies when trying to reach the various goals.
Paul Crowley stated that the Oregon Court of Appeals made a verdict on the judgment of our elected city officials. I disagree. Their verdict was a testimony to the complexity of balancing the goals of Hood River’s Comprehensive Plan and meeting the needs of all members of our community. There were clearly multiple opinions all along the way.
Conscientious and thoughtful judgments were made by our city officials in the development of Waterfront Park and The Children’s Park, as Paige Rouse noted in her letter on Oct. 19. A pro-parks approach is clearly visible, but it must be measured and balanced with all 10 Comprehensive Plan Goals.
This measure will create a unique process for a single issue.
A city’s charter is a tool to help those who govern with guardrails for decision-making. When you modify a city charter, as this measure intends to do, you create the opportunity for decisions to be made in a vacuum and without the broad considerations necessary for a community that works for everyone.
Single issue decision making does not make for a representative government.
Vote no on Measure 14-67 to Protect our Parks and our city charter and general rules of good governance.
Sue Powers
Hood River
Not needed
Please vote No on Measure 14-67 which is not needed to protect our parks. Our democratic process is working well in the City of Hood River. Our elected city council members listen to constituents, hear public testimony, read letters to the editor, and read the emails they receive. Do you want to do the job the city officials are elected to do? Do you want decisions made by a vocal well-funded activist group or made by a city council who represent all voters?
Elected representatives work to balance the needs of all residents. Do you want to waste money on elections? The city nor the county have the funds to spend on unneeded elections.
This initiative, that will change the city constitution, was put on the ballot despite the open process of deciding the use of Morrison Park. A majority of the council voted to rezone the 5 acre park so 2.5 acres (directly south of Highway 84) could be used for low income apartments for 65 families. The council also followed the open process with related advice of their staff and lawyers. Councilman Mark Zanmiller, a tireless past volunteer for Hood River Parks and Recreation, stated clearly at the rezone vote that he wanted the 2.5 acres of the 5 acres to be rezoned back to a park as soon as possible. Now due to the vocal well funded Open Space activists, the low-income housing will not happen. I am afraid that no further low-income housing will be built in the City of Hood River.
The elected city officials are faced with complex issues. Please let them do their job as they have in the past and provided us with a wonderful place to live. Please stop by Morrison Park, across from the Skate Park, before you make a decision to vote yes on this measure. When I have stopped by the park several times, I have not seen a single person using the park. Let’s not make city government even more difficult with Measure 14-67.
Nancy Johanson Paul
Hood River
Vote wisdom
As you peruse your ballots this week, you will have noticed an increased volume of “no” letters regarding Measure 14-67. Many, formulated by members of Hood River’s political class, among which stand some that I admire, such as former Mayor Babitz. They wish to enlighten yes voters, kindly, that their will is pure, but misguided because we are unfamiliar with institutions, laws, and such things.
In this vein, we are warned of two things: That the measure will maim the representative nature of our democratic city government, and that the measure is but a “middle finger” to our council-members.
What I see from these warnings, however, is not expertise, but cynicism: A seasoned policy-maker would know that in a representative democracy, decisions of different calibers warrant different institutional processes. In this way, certain council decisions require different quorums or, at times, a popular vote. Indeed, democratic states value sober and inclusive decisions over expedient ones, as some would prefer. In this spirit, Measure 14-67 is the expression of a community that values public land and green space enough to want a say next time a park is to sell for $1.
Secondly, it is an affront to many of our brightest legal and policy minds who have pushed the campaign forward, such as Judge Crowley or David Hupp, to reduce the yes vote to a “middle finger.”
Instead, let us be frank: Measure 14-67 was never just about Morrison Park or the city council. Rather, it was meant to be a deliberation over a set of principles that will guide Hood River’s growth in the future. Accordingly, it was meant to ensure that construction on parks via rezoning would not become our go-to formula for growth — at least not without a citizens’ forum consenting. Urban growth is imminent and inevitable. Accordingly, now is the time for good, bottom-up lawmaking. If you believe any of our parks are worthy of a democratic process in the future, vote yes on Measure 14-67.
Nicolas Salter
Hood River
