What to believe
Who bombed the Saudi oil field? The Saudis claim it’s the Houthis or Iran — those are the same Saudis (MBS) who deny torturing and dismembering a member of the U.S. press, Jamal Khashoggi, and our president agrees with them.
During his administration, our president has lied or obfuscated so many times you never know what to believe; is he lying or is this actually the truth he’s speaking? They show us the so-called remains of a missile on TV — it has no discernible markings and it’s hard to believe that that much remains of a missile that blew up.
MBS, a known liar and probably involved in Khashoggi’s murder and dismemberment, can’t be believed any more than our president, who indicated he was awaiting word from the Saudi’s in regard to taking action against Iran. Is MBS now running the Pentagon?
Just to make this mess more interesting, the Saudi’s are preparing to take Aramco public. It’s their oil company. Unfortunately, the price of oil isn’t high enough to justify the amount of money they’d like from going public, so did the Saudi’s blow their own oil field? It certainly raised the price of oil, at least temporarily, and when the Saudi’s deny doing this, would you believe them or President Trump no matter what they said?
If so, there’s a lovely bridge in Hood River I’d like to sell you, or maybe you prefer the Bridge of the Gods …
Rob Brostoff
Cascade Locks
Help fight AIDS crisis
Over the past 15 years, we’ve made immense progress in the global AIDS fight, but the disease remains a deadly crisis. Every day, the AIDS epidemic claims over 2,000 lives.
Now that there’s been an agreement on the budget, it’s important that Congress sends a clear signal to the world that America intends to continue our historic one-third commitment to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, one of the most effective and efficient health partnerships on the planet.
Today, the countries most affected by AIDS are contributing more to the fight than ever before; but the battle is far from over, and the United States must continue to play a critical leadership role.
Viruses like HIV do not respect borders. Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley can help us win the fight against AIDS by supporting America’s one-third commitment to the Global Fund ($1.56 billion), which will be used to incentivize billions of dollars in investments from other donors and save millions of innocent lives.
Carolyn Barber
Portland
‘Mindboggling’
This week’s mindboggling pronouncements by President Donald Trump add to the mountain of evidence that he has no brains, no heart, and no guts.
However, he does have balls. They work like those of an adolescent male gorilla, a big monkey whose only goal is to someday satisfy himself.
Richard Iverson
Hood River
Go see CELL
I saw the first CELL performance on the ACT stage at the Adult Center and would love to see this next version, but I’ll be out of town. Dialogue with the playwright is a special treat! Bring a friend. You’ll be glad you did! Performances are Oct. 4-5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.
Helen Krehbiel
Hood River
Heroes
Today I would like to talk about my heroes, but first I feel that I must address both Donald Rose’s and Bill Davis’ recent letters denigrating the protests of NFL players. As an antiracist, I feel an obligation to push back against the, intentional or unintentional, continued propagation of the harmful racist trope of the lazy, entitled, whiny black person. There is no space for this rhetoric in 2019. Shame on you. Now, onto my heroes.
Colin Kaepernick is a hero of mine because he made a significant risk in using his position as a public figure and athlete to bring attention to the pattern of police brutality against people of color. To me, the fact that Donald Trump called for Kaepernick and others to be fired is proof they’re doing the right thing. Moving on.
Greta Thunberg. This young lady. What can I say? She is a rockstar. She possesses a level of moral clarity and integrity such that, during her Congressional testimony, she made the conservative lawmakers, who tried their best to condescend to her and obfuscate the issue, look cynical, self-serving, and willfully ignorant.
Next up is Xiye Bastida (pronounced “She-ya”), a Mexican immigrant of the Otomi-Toltec people, who came to the U.S four years ago as a 13 year old. This young lady has more eloquence with the English language than most adults I know, and like Thunberg, understands the gravity of the climate situation. When a journalist asked Xiye about the controversial nature of “global warming,” she was not distracted and instead replied that they should then talk about the plastics saturating our oceans. She is another rockstar and I hope to see her running for office as soon as she is legally able.
Lastly, I want to bring attention to Hood River’s own Eva Jones who, according to Wednesday’s paper, will be traveling to New York City to participate in the first ever U.N Youth Climate Summit. I have been a big fan of Eva’s and wish her all the best.
Benjamin Sheppard
Hood River
Making it worse
Before many sporting events, audiences and players rise together to observe the national anthem. One important reason we do this is to celebrate the shared values that unite us, before engaging in rivalries that may seem to divide us. This ritual presents an opportunity to honor the wisdom and sacrifice of the founders, builders, and defenders of our democracy, and also to reflect on how we can continue work to fulfill America’s promise for this generation and those to follow.
If people wanted to show disrespect for this tradition, they might turn their backs, or make rude gestures, or laugh, or jeer, or act aggressively. Notably, no sports figures are doing such things.
To the contrary, some athletes have attempted to raise awareness of racial inequality, systemic oppression and police brutality in our country by silently assuming a reverent, humble posture: Kneeling.
Most athletes who participated in this form of protest have been persuaded or forced to stop. But because a few kneel during the anthem, often despite risk to their careers and personal safety, people like Donald Rose, Bill Davis, Donald Trump and others continue to pile on the angry criticism for doing so. To them I ask: How would it be acceptable for them to protest if not with this silent signal of humility and supplication? Should they be neither seen nor heard?
If you find yourself condemning people who only ask humbly for you to see and reflect on injustice in our society at the same time that we honor our country, you’re not just turning a blind eye. You are making the problem worse.
Lara Dunn
Hood River
Climate strike
Thank you to all my peers who participated in the global climate strike (Sept. 20) and continue to raise their voices. I’m honored to be part of a generation willing to take on forces older, bigger and stronger than it for the sake of a safer future.
Celia Acosta
Hood River
‘This land is your land’
There is no better time to enjoy your public lands and waters than now. Our public lands cover much of Hood River County and the American West. They are an integral part of our heritage and help define us as Oregonians and Westerners. It is essential habitat for plants, fish, and wildlife. This land is the source of our drinking and irrigation water. Boating, hiking, fishing, climbing, hunting, and exploring are great ways to experience these places that enrich our lives. In a world that is increasingly divided, I encourage you to celebrate and care for what we hold in common.
Brent Emmons
Hood River
Tether to sanity
The terminal tenacity of my tether to sanity is tested whenever I contemplate the short-term success of the current infestation of millionaires and billionaires as they gain ever more power from the impotence of Congress in the face of the twitter tantrums of our orange buffoon in chief. They lack even the rudimentary competence required to see that their fig leaf of democracy shrinks with every flagrant display of his demented ignorance. Someday, soon it will be wholly inadequate, and the private parts of the oligarchy will be exposed for all to see. If the thought of that doesn’t send a shiver of revulsion down your spine, nothing will. It is an abomination which compels revolution … and no one wants that … except maybe Napoleon.
It is when my tether is tested that I try to imagine a future free of millionaire and billionaire leeches, where everyone has more than adequate food, clothing, shelter and healthcare.
David Warnock
Hood River
Too many
For all the talk and study about climate change no one ever states the obvious: There are too many people! Simple. Too many people on the planet. The Trumpheads can keep denying, but 9 billion people, soon to be 12 billion is the writing on the wall.
Al Browns
Hood River
No crisis
Concerning the article in HRN on Sept. 18, “Climate Action Week Starts Friday,” I have some comments.
Lillie Tomlinson is quoted as saying, “The crisis is real and it cannot be ignored any longer.” To this I say there is no crisis and it should be ignored.
So why do I say this? There is strong evidence that expose the huge hoax that man is significantly affecting climate by increasing carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. Some of the evidences are:
1. Many examples are present of data being altered to fit a desired outcome. This is not science!
2. Computer evaluations have been diverging higher and higher from measured surface temperature values. 3. Only a tiny portion of CO2 is man-produced and has a minimum effect on climate.
4. The media only recently abandoned the “global cooling” scare.
5. The significant role of solar activity is ignored, but there is a strong correlation of solar activity and climate.
6. The Antarctica is getting colder.
7. The goal of some advocates of man-caused climate change is to convert the U.S. into a socialist or totalitarian country.
8. Many of the dire predictions have not occurred.
The supporting data for the previous notes can be found on the Climate Depot website, climatedepot.com and Marc Morano’s book, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.”
So, there is much anxiety about a non-problem and the “cure” is not only very expensive, it is destructive to our freedoms, livelihoods and lives.
Donald Rose
Hood River
Editor’s note: According to NASA, the “industrial activities that our modern civilization depends upon have raised atmospheric carbon dioxide levels from 280 parts per million to 400 parts per million in the last 150 years.”
According to NASA, Antarctica is losing ice mass at a rate that has tripled in the last decade, indicating a rise in temperature throughout the year.
According to NASA, Antarctica is losing ice mass at a rate that has tripled in the last decade, indicating a rise in temperature throughout the year.
