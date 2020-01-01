Christian oppression
World history has offered untold incidences of the oppressive and murderous tactics of Christianity over the last 2100 years — we all know about the dark ages, genocide of natives in North and South America and many more examples of persecution.
Some Christians tell me that they are changing, now the religion is one of love, healing the hearts of people and spreading god’s love. I have tried to be patient when Christians passed laws against my gay friends or persecuted women needing to make medical decisions with their bodies, or even childishly refused to make cakes for sinners. I listened to their “logic” that it is oppression to not be able to oppress gays or women. I tried to give them the benefit of the doubt that maybe they are trying to make the world a better place with their biblical based ideas at least in their minds and hearts.
But now that I see Christians have become such fervent supporters of an immoral commander in chief, I realize Christians have made no progress whatsoever. To be honest, it is a relief for me to know what is really in their hearts. I now realize that just as when they persecuted “witches,” destroyed Egyptian temples, persecuted Jews, killed Native American “heathens,” and burned ancient Mayan writings, to name a few examples, that they will still to this day in 10 minutes revert to their murderous oppression. They love a president that has actually broken many of the 10 commandment laws and, in fact, continues on an ongoing basis without remorse of any kind.
I now realize they are not interested in biblical penance and salvation but the oppressive implementation of their ancient ideology. I can see no behavior or fruits of an eternal christian god of love but the tribal hatred of an ancient tribe. To me, Christians are not being oppressed, as they love to whine about, but are actually the oppressor and now must be placed in the dangerous category of a belief system that will oppress all non-Christians and destroy American democracy if given the ...
Ken Earle
Hood River
Editor’s note: This letter was submitted through the newspaper website and automatically cut off at 350 words.
Safety at 13th and Belmont
I submit on behalf of the Hood River City Council their 2020 New Year resolution:
Whereas: One of the prime responsibilities of the City is public safety; and
Whereas: One of the most dangerous traffic intersections is 13th and Belmont; and
Whereas: Traffic use is rapidly growing both along 13th and along Belmont; and
Whereas: The posted speed limit of 25 mph is much too fast; and
Whereas: The 13th/Belmont intersection seriously lacks adequate traffic safety controls; and
Whereas: The intersection is dangerous for all pedestrians, with or without baby carriages or wheelchairs; and
Whereas: An increasing number of drivers travel four blocks or more out of the way to avoid the dangerous intersection, thus adding unnecessary carbon emissions; and
Whereas: The City acknowledges that three public agencies share responsibility for 13th/Tucker Road along its entirety;
Now, therefore, be it resolved: The City of Hood River will do anything necessary to fix this intersection to make it one of the safest in the city, such actions to be taken immediately, and unilaterally if necessary.
David Hupp
Hood River
