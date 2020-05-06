Why do they risk their lives?
Why are first responders risking their lives for us? They want us to live through COVID-19.
Why are they testing people for this disease? So every day, the scientists are trying to find a cure.
There are a lot of people who have died from this disease. First responders like my dad are going to go on calls. It could be a COVID-19 patient or not a COVID-19 patient.
Everyone, please stay home so this will go away faster. Us kids want to play with friends but we cannot because of this. Some of us video chat with each other. To at least see each other.
My dad’s job is to help whoever is in need. My dad is risking his life for everyone who is in need. Please stay home to protect all of us. The cure can take time. We hope we can at least be patient. The disease can go all over and we don’t know when this will stop.
Stay positive and stay safe, everyone.
Why are first responders risking their lives for us? They want us to live through COVID-19.
Why are they testing people for this disease? So every day, the scientists are trying to find a cure.
There are a lot of people who have died from this disease. First responders like my dad are going to go on calls. It could be a COVID-19 patient or not a COVID-19 patient.
Everyone, please stay home so this will go away faster. Us kids want to play with friends but we cannot because of this. Some of us video chat with each other. To at least see each other.
My dad’s job is to help whoever is in need. My dad is risking his life for everyone who is in need. Please stay home to protect all of us. The cure can take time. We hope we can at least be patient. The disease can go all over and we don’t know when this will stop.
Stay positive and stay safe, everyone.
Khloie Blumenthal, 10
The Dalles
Change needed
I have several concerns with the current makeup of the Wasco County Commission and feel that a change is needed.
Last spring, I was involved in a land use rezone proposed for Seven Mile Hill in Mosier. At that time, concerned neighbors petitioned the County Commission to hold an open hearing in which their testimony could be taken. Although the choice was his, the Commission Chair (Kramer) made the decision to hold a closed hearing in which no new testimony was allowed, either verbally or in writing, by the petitioners.
As a retired librarian, I found this very disturbing as access to information is essential to a democracy.
If you agree, please join me in supporting Marcus Swift for County Commissioner. As someone who survived homelessness as a child, Marcus believes in people’s potential and values their opinions.
I have several concerns with the current makeup of the Wasco County Commission and feel that a change is needed.
Last spring, I was involved in a land use rezone proposed for Seven Mile Hill in Mosier. At that time, concerned neighbors petitioned the County Commission to hold an open hearing in which their testimony could be taken. Although the choice was his, the Commission Chair (Kramer) made the decision to hold a closed hearing in which no new testimony was allowed, either verbally or in writing, by the petitioners.
As a retired librarian, I found this very disturbing as access to information is essential to a democracy.
If you agree, please join me in supporting Marcus Swift for County Commissioner. As someone who survived homelessness as a child, Marcus believes in people’s potential and values their opinions.
Sheila Dooley
Mosier
Mosier
Support county services
I am a registered nurse and I have lived and worked in Hood River for over 20 years. I am also a volunteer with the Hood River County Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, where I am currently serving as Healthcare Liaison through the COVID-19 crisis.
The EOC’s role is likely unknown to many community members until a time of crisis like the Eagle Creek fire and now the COVID-19 pandemic. At these times, the EOC is activated by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management so that community agencies can work together most effectively toward their goal, “The greatest good for the greatest amount of people.”
The EOC includes a vital partnership of local agencies including Hood River County, the City of Hood River, the Port of Hood River, Public Health and other health agencies, fire and EMS, Hood River County School District, social services agencies, public information officers and other community partners, all working together to keep our community safe, share resources, and address unmet community needs.
Vital supports structures such as the EOC are only possible when systems of public safety and public health are already in place in our community. In order to maintain county services, including emergency management, we must continue to fund public safety and public health. In the upcoming election, there will be a local ballot measure that, if passed, will provide continued funding for these important county services.
As a nurse and as a member of the EOC, I ask you to join me in Voting YES for Measure 14-69. P
I am a registered nurse and I have lived and worked in Hood River for over 20 years. I am also a volunteer with the Hood River County Emergency Operations Center, or EOC, where I am currently serving as Healthcare Liaison through the COVID-19 crisis.
The EOC’s role is likely unknown to many community members until a time of crisis like the Eagle Creek fire and now the COVID-19 pandemic. At these times, the EOC is activated by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management so that community agencies can work together most effectively toward their goal, “The greatest good for the greatest amount of people.”
The EOC includes a vital partnership of local agencies including Hood River County, the City of Hood River, the Port of Hood River, Public Health and other health agencies, fire and EMS, Hood River County School District, social services agencies, public information officers and other community partners, all working together to keep our community safe, share resources, and address unmet community needs.
Vital supports structures such as the EOC are only possible when systems of public safety and public health are already in place in our community. In order to maintain county services, including emergency management, we must continue to fund public safety and public health. In the upcoming election, there will be a local ballot measure that, if passed, will provide continued funding for these important county services.
As a nurse and as a member of the EOC, I ask you to join me in Voting YES for Measure 14-69. P
Cathi Lannon, RN
Hood River
Hood River
Vote for Kramer
As the election draws near and we are once again asked to vote for County Commissioner, I would like to take the opportunity to explain why Steve Kramer deserves our vote. Steve has shown through his service that he is willing and able to put forth the time and effort to work for Wasco County. Wasco County is a large county and I believe it is important for the whole county to be represented by the County Commission. Steve has lived in Wasco County his whole life. He is not from The Dalles, he is from Dufur. Steve understands the small towns and unincorporated areas of Wasco County a lot better than someone who moved to The Dalles from Portland about a year ago. Steve is able to commit the time necessary to do the job of County Commissioner. I am acquainted with several of our past and present County Commissioners and I see how much time it takes to effectively do that job. I do not believe that somebody working full time, maybe even part time as an attorney, will be able to dedicate the time this job requires. Steve has done a very good job serving Wasco County for the past several years. He deserves our support just as he has supported us. Please join me in voting for Steve Kramer for Wasco County Commissioner.
As the election draws near and we are once again asked to vote for County Commissioner, I would like to take the opportunity to explain why Steve Kramer deserves our vote. Steve has shown through his service that he is willing and able to put forth the time and effort to work for Wasco County. Wasco County is a large county and I believe it is important for the whole county to be represented by the County Commission. Steve has lived in Wasco County his whole life. He is not from The Dalles, he is from Dufur. Steve understands the small towns and unincorporated areas of Wasco County a lot better than someone who moved to The Dalles from Portland about a year ago. Steve is able to commit the time necessary to do the job of County Commissioner. I am acquainted with several of our past and present County Commissioners and I see how much time it takes to effectively do that job. I do not believe that somebody working full time, maybe even part time as an attorney, will be able to dedicate the time this job requires. Steve has done a very good job serving Wasco County for the past several years. He deserves our support just as he has supported us. Please join me in voting for Steve Kramer for Wasco County Commissioner.
Greg Johnson
The Dalles
The Dalles
Support Marcus Swift
A Wasco County Commissioner should be respectful to everyone. This isn’t happening, so in May, we need to make a change.
Marcus Swift is a smart, hard working and independent thinker who believes in serving all citizens. He communicates clearly without drama or insults. He is respectful to everyone, even those with whom he disagrees. He works to solve problems with a win/win goal in mind.
I especially appreciate his focus on protecting public health. He understands the role the North Central Public Health District plays in keeping our county healthy and safe in good times and bad.
During this pandemic I am working closely with NCPHS and I have seen first hand the key role they play in our emergency response. Unfortunately, Steve Kramer not only voted to withdraw us from this health district without public input, which then resulted in a massive legal bill to tax payers, he also voted to greatly reduce our public health funding.
Swift understands why these choices were bad for Wasco County and he will advocate for better support in the future.
Join me in voting for a healthy and much needed change. Vote for Marcus Swift!
A Wasco County Commissioner should be respectful to everyone. This isn’t happening, so in May, we need to make a change.
Marcus Swift is a smart, hard working and independent thinker who believes in serving all citizens. He communicates clearly without drama or insults. He is respectful to everyone, even those with whom he disagrees. He works to solve problems with a win/win goal in mind.
I especially appreciate his focus on protecting public health. He understands the role the North Central Public Health District plays in keeping our county healthy and safe in good times and bad.
During this pandemic I am working closely with NCPHS and I have seen first hand the key role they play in our emergency response. Unfortunately, Steve Kramer not only voted to withdraw us from this health district without public input, which then resulted in a massive legal bill to tax payers, he also voted to greatly reduce our public health funding.
Swift understands why these choices were bad for Wasco County and he will advocate for better support in the future.
Join me in voting for a healthy and much needed change. Vote for Marcus Swift!
Darcy Long-Curtiss
The Dalles
The Dalles
How embarrassing
The Oregon Supreme Court suspended Eric Nisley, former Wasco County District Attorney, for a period of 60 days.
Following prior disciplinary proceedings by the Oregon State Bar, the Supreme Court considered the misconduct of Mr. Nisley and found that our District Attorney made an unwanted sexual proposition to a Wasco County employee, then retaliated against her after being rebuffed.
He then lied to the bar about this behavior during a disciplinary hearing. The Supreme Court found that Nisley knowingly made four statements to the bar that were false and material. In clearer language, Nisley lied to the Bar numerous times.
Nisley had appealed the Bar’s one month suspension — the Supreme Court determined that the suspension was inadequate, and imposed a 60 day suspension.
The court found, “In making four false statements during the Bar’s investigation, respondent contravened expectations for lawyer conduct, as well as his obligation to the legal profession to respond truthfully during a disciplinary inquiry ... A person must be able to trust a lawyer’s words … without having to search for equivocation, hidden meanings, deliberate half-truths or camouflaged escape hatches.”
Mr. Nisley has failed to heed the sanction of the Supreme Court, and is seeking the vote of the people. Unbelievable!
The Supreme Court has concluded that Mr. Nisley is a liar, and thus cannot be trusted.
Mr. Nisley has made much of the fact that he has worked in the Wasco County District Attorney’s office for approximately 25 years. So what. It is time for him to go. He does not have a job for life, and has not earned the right to be returned to the office from which he was removed.
Eric Nisley apparently has no understanding of how much harm he has caused the reputation of Wasco County and its residents. He has not earned your vote, and should not be rewarded for his dishonesty and overall bad behavior. He is an embarrassment.
The Oregon Supreme Court suspended Eric Nisley, former Wasco County District Attorney, for a period of 60 days.
Following prior disciplinary proceedings by the Oregon State Bar, the Supreme Court considered the misconduct of Mr. Nisley and found that our District Attorney made an unwanted sexual proposition to a Wasco County employee, then retaliated against her after being rebuffed.
He then lied to the bar about this behavior during a disciplinary hearing. The Supreme Court found that Nisley knowingly made four statements to the bar that were false and material. In clearer language, Nisley lied to the Bar numerous times.
Nisley had appealed the Bar’s one month suspension — the Supreme Court determined that the suspension was inadequate, and imposed a 60 day suspension.
The court found, “In making four false statements during the Bar’s investigation, respondent contravened expectations for lawyer conduct, as well as his obligation to the legal profession to respond truthfully during a disciplinary inquiry ... A person must be able to trust a lawyer’s words … without having to search for equivocation, hidden meanings, deliberate half-truths or camouflaged escape hatches.”
Mr. Nisley has failed to heed the sanction of the Supreme Court, and is seeking the vote of the people. Unbelievable!
The Supreme Court has concluded that Mr. Nisley is a liar, and thus cannot be trusted.
Mr. Nisley has made much of the fact that he has worked in the Wasco County District Attorney’s office for approximately 25 years. So what. It is time for him to go. He does not have a job for life, and has not earned the right to be returned to the office from which he was removed.
Eric Nisley apparently has no understanding of how much harm he has caused the reputation of Wasco County and its residents. He has not earned your vote, and should not be rewarded for his dishonesty and overall bad behavior. He is an embarrassment.
Dan Van Vactor
The Dalles
The Dalles
Kallery for DA
We don’t often have the opportunity to elect a new District Attorney, but will choose a new one in the May election, as John Sewell is retiring. It is important that voters elect the best candidate for the job, as the winner will likely serve us for many years. We strongly support Sean Kallery for Hood River County District Attorney. It speaks volumes that John Sewell supports Sean Kallery, though working with the opponent for many years. Sean Kallery will provide objective prosecution leadership. Please vote for Sean Kallery.
Paul and Joella Dethman
Hood River
Hood River
Rasmussen has depth
I am asking you to vote for Carrie Rasmussen for Hood River County DA. Carrie has built relationships here for 15 years. She has prioritized humanity and community and children, alongside justice. Carrie’s compassion show in her work to start the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves children who have been abused. Carrie’s solid strength shows in her dogged determination to bring cold cases to justice. Carrie has a depth of experience that our county justice system must have now. Let’s have the justice system we need. Vote for Carrie.
I am asking you to vote for Carrie Rasmussen for Hood River County DA. Carrie has built relationships here for 15 years. She has prioritized humanity and community and children, alongside justice. Carrie’s compassion show in her work to start the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves children who have been abused. Carrie’s solid strength shows in her dogged determination to bring cold cases to justice. Carrie has a depth of experience that our county justice system must have now. Let’s have the justice system we need. Vote for Carrie.
Heidi Venture
Hood River
Hood River
Vote for Rasmussen
In 2008, I first heard the term CAC —Children’s Advocacy Center — a place where children who may have been abused have an opportunity to tell someone what happened and begin healing from the traumatic event, an alternative to a police interrogation room and the ER. Just as important, a place where the truth could be obtained by forensic interviewers who were specifically trained in dealing with kids in these situations — helping to eliminate the problem of false memories which could potentially lead to inappropriate prosecution of innocent individuals.
It was through Carrie Rasmussen that I became aware of the work that was being done in these situations. I also learned that Oregon State helps to fund these centers through CAMI funding (Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Intervention Account) and that those funds were being used in Hood River County to help fund Carrie’s position. Carrie went out on a limb, risking her livelihood to help create a center for Hood River — The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center. Today that center has been around for more than 10 years and has served over 750 kids — remarkable numbers considering the number of people that tried to stop Carrie because there was “no child abuse” in Hood River County. Witnessing first-hand what Carrie did to help victims in Hood River is what has influenced me in endorsing her bid for Hood River District Attorney.
In a perfect world, we would all work and live in the same area, as well having our family and their careers be close by. But that is unfortunately a relic of the past. And people often need to work and live in different locations to achieve a good balance. When you cast your vote for District Attorney for Hood River County, don’t just consider the zip code they live in. Consider what they have done to help your community and the kids in Hood River. Consider their experience. Carrie has gone above and beyond to help Hood River and I’m sure she will continue that as District Attorney. Please cast your vote for Carrie Rasmussen.
In 2008, I first heard the term CAC —Children’s Advocacy Center — a place where children who may have been abused have an opportunity to tell someone what happened and begin healing from the traumatic event, an alternative to a police interrogation room and the ER. Just as important, a place where the truth could be obtained by forensic interviewers who were specifically trained in dealing with kids in these situations — helping to eliminate the problem of false memories which could potentially lead to inappropriate prosecution of innocent individuals.
It was through Carrie Rasmussen that I became aware of the work that was being done in these situations. I also learned that Oregon State helps to fund these centers through CAMI funding (Child Abuse Multidisciplinary Intervention Account) and that those funds were being used in Hood River County to help fund Carrie’s position. Carrie went out on a limb, risking her livelihood to help create a center for Hood River — The Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center. Today that center has been around for more than 10 years and has served over 750 kids — remarkable numbers considering the number of people that tried to stop Carrie because there was “no child abuse” in Hood River County. Witnessing first-hand what Carrie did to help victims in Hood River is what has influenced me in endorsing her bid for Hood River District Attorney.
In a perfect world, we would all work and live in the same area, as well having our family and their careers be close by. But that is unfortunately a relic of the past. And people often need to work and live in different locations to achieve a good balance. When you cast your vote for District Attorney for Hood River County, don’t just consider the zip code they live in. Consider what they have done to help your community and the kids in Hood River. Consider their experience. Carrie has gone above and beyond to help Hood River and I’m sure she will continue that as District Attorney. Please cast your vote for Carrie Rasmussen.
Karen Fairchild
Parkdale
Parkdale
Support HR Measure
I hope you will join me in voting yes to support public safety in Hood River County on the May ballot. This five year levy will fund many important services including 24/7 patrols and emergency management. This levy is entirely focused on funding for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department. If this measure passes, it will allow the county to continue funding other beneficial services such as Hood River County Extension.
If this measure fails, not only public safety staffing will be affected. The funds needed to support a reduced level of public safety will have to come from the county general fund which currently supports services that increase our quality of life in Hood River County. These programs include the OSU Extension, which offers many programs to the community including 4-H, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, Food Safety and Preservation, Strong Women Exercise classes, Seed to Supper and Small Farms and agriculture support. These Extension programs strengthen our community and economy and promote healthy families in Hood River County while reaching over 54 percent of youth and adults. Through OSU extension, almost 200 volunteers receive training and support every year to provide our county with nutrition education, gardening advice, exercise programs, food safety and preservation information, disaster preparedness, natural resources management and many others. Please keep Hood River Strong and vote yes!
I hope you will join me in voting yes to support public safety in Hood River County on the May ballot. This five year levy will fund many important services including 24/7 patrols and emergency management. This levy is entirely focused on funding for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department. If this measure passes, it will allow the county to continue funding other beneficial services such as Hood River County Extension.
If this measure fails, not only public safety staffing will be affected. The funds needed to support a reduced level of public safety will have to come from the county general fund which currently supports services that increase our quality of life in Hood River County. These programs include the OSU Extension, which offers many programs to the community including 4-H, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, Food Safety and Preservation, Strong Women Exercise classes, Seed to Supper and Small Farms and agriculture support. These Extension programs strengthen our community and economy and promote healthy families in Hood River County while reaching over 54 percent of youth and adults. Through OSU extension, almost 200 volunteers receive training and support every year to provide our county with nutrition education, gardening advice, exercise programs, food safety and preservation information, disaster preparedness, natural resources management and many others. Please keep Hood River Strong and vote yes!
Beth Flake
Hood River
Hood River
No on 14-69
I want to vote for this, but the county’s numbers don’t make sense.
The county needs to retain 11 people and add more. So, does that mean if they don’t get the money they fire some and can’t hire any more?
Okay, let’s say without the money, the county fires two who earn $100,000/year including taxes, health insurance and PERS. That’s $200,000.
Okay, now how many more do they hire? Two more is a 20 percent increase, which is needed to keep up with our 23.6 percent population increase and a 20 increase in incoming calls. (The county supplied these population and service increase numbers in the voter pamphlet).
So, let’s say they hire two more at $100,000/year each. Now, we need 4 x $100,000 = $400,000 to retain the two we’d lose plus add another two more. Why does The county need $2 million? That’s five times more than they’re taxing us for? Does the difference go to Kate Brown, PERS, the mayor, new parks, or SDS land so it isn’t clearcut?
$0.6 million is simply not accounted for and I’m not voting for it unless its disclosed.
I definitely support paying for good law enforcement and having adequate staffing. Why not tax us for $400,000 or even $500,000? Two million dollars is five times more than the county needs is way too much!
So, please vote no unless the SDS land is included.
I want to vote for this, but the county’s numbers don’t make sense.
The county needs to retain 11 people and add more. So, does that mean if they don’t get the money they fire some and can’t hire any more?
Okay, let’s say without the money, the county fires two who earn $100,000/year including taxes, health insurance and PERS. That’s $200,000.
Okay, now how many more do they hire? Two more is a 20 percent increase, which is needed to keep up with our 23.6 percent population increase and a 20 increase in incoming calls. (The county supplied these population and service increase numbers in the voter pamphlet).
So, let’s say they hire two more at $100,000/year each. Now, we need 4 x $100,000 = $400,000 to retain the two we’d lose plus add another two more. Why does The county need $2 million? That’s five times more than they’re taxing us for? Does the difference go to Kate Brown, PERS, the mayor, new parks, or SDS land so it isn’t clearcut?
$0.6 million is simply not accounted for and I’m not voting for it unless its disclosed.
I definitely support paying for good law enforcement and having adequate staffing. Why not tax us for $400,000 or even $500,000? Two million dollars is five times more than the county needs is way too much!
So, please vote no unless the SDS land is included.
Jon Nigbor
Hood River
Hood River
Support Swift
I hope everyone is staying safe in this difficult time.
I’m glad we can safely vote by mail in Oregon elections and not risk our health in a pandemic.
Can you imagine trying to survive a pandemic without a Public Health Agency? Just to remind you, it took a lawsuit to stop Steve Kramer and his cohorts from dismantling our Public Health Agency.
Wasco County has 12 cases of COVID-19 and sadly one death.
I’m thankful we have a Public Health Agency here to be our first line of defense, no thanks to Steve Kramer.
Please vote for Marcus Swift, Wasco County Commissioner, for calm, intelligent leadership.
I hope everyone is staying safe in this difficult time.
I’m glad we can safely vote by mail in Oregon elections and not risk our health in a pandemic.
Can you imagine trying to survive a pandemic without a Public Health Agency? Just to remind you, it took a lawsuit to stop Steve Kramer and his cohorts from dismantling our Public Health Agency.
Wasco County has 12 cases of COVID-19 and sadly one death.
I’m thankful we have a Public Health Agency here to be our first line of defense, no thanks to Steve Kramer.
Please vote for Marcus Swift, Wasco County Commissioner, for calm, intelligent leadership.
Chip Wood
The Dalles
The Dalles
If it saves a life
Since we’re all about saving lives these days, I have an idea that would save thousands of American lives, and not just one year — every year!
More than 40,000 people are killed in traffic accidents annually in America. A terrible carnage that defies efforts to make cars and highways safer. I think it’s time for some bold action to reduce the body count by banning all “non-essential” driving. I’m not sure what percentage that would be, but it seems obvious Americans do a lot of driving that is not directly related to securing the basics of day-to-day living. Besides the lives lost and countless injuries, this unnecessary travel contributes to carbon consumption and emissions, wear and tear on roads, bridges and other infrastructure, and also takes the lives of many thousands of our wild and domestic animal friends.
If this works out, we could also tackle such things as motorcycling, bicycling, rock climbing, snow skiing and such. When you think about it, there’s just an endless number of activities we could ban that are dangerous, but not necessary for survival.
Naturally there would be some downsides. A number of industries and their jobs would no doubt suffer, and some would disappear altogether. Many state and National Parks, forests, rivers and trails would go unused, and those without access to public transportation might have to depend on social media to stay in touch with extended friends and family. There might also be an increase in stress and boredom related illnesses, injuries and deaths, but certainly not enough to offset those saved.
One impediment to this plan might be that pesky Bill of Rights (liberty, pursuit of happiness and all), but hey, if we can save just one life, it’s worth it ... right?
Since we’re all about saving lives these days, I have an idea that would save thousands of American lives, and not just one year — every year!
More than 40,000 people are killed in traffic accidents annually in America. A terrible carnage that defies efforts to make cars and highways safer. I think it’s time for some bold action to reduce the body count by banning all “non-essential” driving. I’m not sure what percentage that would be, but it seems obvious Americans do a lot of driving that is not directly related to securing the basics of day-to-day living. Besides the lives lost and countless injuries, this unnecessary travel contributes to carbon consumption and emissions, wear and tear on roads, bridges and other infrastructure, and also takes the lives of many thousands of our wild and domestic animal friends.
If this works out, we could also tackle such things as motorcycling, bicycling, rock climbing, snow skiing and such. When you think about it, there’s just an endless number of activities we could ban that are dangerous, but not necessary for survival.
Naturally there would be some downsides. A number of industries and their jobs would no doubt suffer, and some would disappear altogether. Many state and National Parks, forests, rivers and trails would go unused, and those without access to public transportation might have to depend on social media to stay in touch with extended friends and family. There might also be an increase in stress and boredom related illnesses, injuries and deaths, but certainly not enough to offset those saved.
One impediment to this plan might be that pesky Bill of Rights (liberty, pursuit of happiness and all), but hey, if we can save just one life, it’s worth it ... right?
Steve Hudson
The Dalles
The Dalles
Support Kramer
Letters to the editor are saying not to vote for Steve Kramer because of one issue dealing with the Public Health department from six years ago.
This department is supported by three counties: Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam. Steve was standing up for the people of Wasco County because we pay 75 percent of the bill, while Gilliam and Sherman Counties pay the remaining balance of 25 percent. This percentage is based on the population of these three counties.
The board is made up of three people and at the time of this issue, the chair was from Sherman County. The health director and the chair wanted to increase the budget. This would leave Wasco County paying most of that increase in our 75 percent of the bill.
Steve Kramer took it to the Wasco County budget committee and they had to look at decreasing other county departmental budgets to manage the increase for the health department. After trying to negotiate a reasonable budget with the Health Department to no avail, the Wasco County Commission decided to implement the exit clause. There was a time crunch to get this done legally, so there was no notice to the public. But a year later, Steve Kramer worked to have Wasco County resume the agreement with the Health Department with an affordable budget back in place.
Thank you Steve Kramer for looking out for the citizens of Wasco County and ensuring balance for us in the budget process. South end of Wasco County needs representation on the Commission from someone who knows this county and has lived and worked here for decades! Please vote for Steve Kramer for continued service to Wasco County as our Commissioner.
Letters to the editor are saying not to vote for Steve Kramer because of one issue dealing with the Public Health department from six years ago.
This department is supported by three counties: Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam. Steve was standing up for the people of Wasco County because we pay 75 percent of the bill, while Gilliam and Sherman Counties pay the remaining balance of 25 percent. This percentage is based on the population of these three counties.
The board is made up of three people and at the time of this issue, the chair was from Sherman County. The health director and the chair wanted to increase the budget. This would leave Wasco County paying most of that increase in our 75 percent of the bill.
Steve Kramer took it to the Wasco County budget committee and they had to look at decreasing other county departmental budgets to manage the increase for the health department. After trying to negotiate a reasonable budget with the Health Department to no avail, the Wasco County Commission decided to implement the exit clause. There was a time crunch to get this done legally, so there was no notice to the public. But a year later, Steve Kramer worked to have Wasco County resume the agreement with the Health Department with an affordable budget back in place.
Thank you Steve Kramer for looking out for the citizens of Wasco County and ensuring balance for us in the budget process. South end of Wasco County needs representation on the Commission from someone who knows this county and has lived and worked here for decades! Please vote for Steve Kramer for continued service to Wasco County as our Commissioner.
Darrell France
Dufur
Dufur
Vote Kallery
As a retired Hood River County Deputy Sheriff and long time resident, I am asking you to join me in voting for Sean Kallery for Hood River County District Attorney.
I believe that Sean will bring a fundamentally diverse skillset to the office of District Attorney. His leadership experience, earned in the United States Army
As a retired Hood River County Deputy Sheriff and long time resident, I am asking you to join me in voting for Sean Kallery for Hood River County District Attorney.
I believe that Sean will bring a fundamentally diverse skillset to the office of District Attorney. His leadership experience, earned in the United States Army
during combat and in garrison, cannot be matched. His prosecutorial experience might seem short in years to some.
However, it is quite remarkable in quality. In his years with the Marion County DA’s office he has successfully prosecuted a number of extremely serious charges that would typically be handled by more senior attorneys.
He has also been selected to represent the state in a number of very sensitive matters.
He has been assigned to both the crash team, and the arson team in Marion County because of his demonstrated abilities.
Additionally, Sean Kallery has skills and abilities that cannot be measured merely in years of service.
His focus on teamwork and open communication will rejuvenate Hood River’s District Attorney’s office and build stronger relationships with law enforcement and community partners. His fresh perspective and
willingness to adapt will certainly benefit our community. It is time for a fresh, professional, energetic look in our District Attorney’s office. Let’s make that fresh new look a reality.
However, it is quite remarkable in quality. In his years with the Marion County DA’s office he has successfully prosecuted a number of extremely serious charges that would typically be handled by more senior attorneys.
He has also been selected to represent the state in a number of very sensitive matters.
He has been assigned to both the crash team, and the arson team in Marion County because of his demonstrated abilities.
Additionally, Sean Kallery has skills and abilities that cannot be measured merely in years of service.
His focus on teamwork and open communication will rejuvenate Hood River’s District Attorney’s office and build stronger relationships with law enforcement and community partners. His fresh perspective and
willingness to adapt will certainly benefit our community. It is time for a fresh, professional, energetic look in our District Attorney’s office. Let’s make that fresh new look a reality.
Steve Reynolds
Hood River
Hood River
Kramer support
Vote for Steve Kramer. I know Steve Kramer very well, as he has been my brother-in-law for over 30 years. He will get my vote to stay on as Wasco County Commissioner, and I ask for yours as well.
You want your commissioner to be someone who knows Wasco County and will dedicate the time required to listen to your concerns. He has lived in Wasco County most of his life and knows it as well as anyone possibly can. He loves to serve others and works tirelessly when he takes on a cause.
Wasco County has an annual budget of about $72 million in 26 separate funds. If you have not visited the Wasco County web site lately, I would encourage you to do some exploration. Service as a county commissioner is a serious commitment, and much more than part-time work.
As a retired lawyer with many years of practice in Wasco County, I doubt that maintaining an active law practice and serving as a county commissioner can be done effectively. Both are very demanding in terms of time and commitment to clients and constituents.
Commissioners for Wasco County are not elected by zones or districts, but “South County” historically has been represented by a person not living in the The Dalles or “North County.”
Steve Kramer lives in Dufur, Sherry Holliday was from Maupin, Jim Hunt, Rick Cantrell, Chuck Filbin, and Bill Hulse were all from Dufur. Voters registered in Wasco County currently total about 18,000, and about 13,000 of those are in North County.
Obviously, Wasco County voters have regularly honored the importance of regional representation by electing qualified candidates from the less populous south end of Wasco County.
Kramer has proven to be an effective Commissioner, working well with the other two members of the Board of Commissioners and the county leadership team. He has served as Chair of the Board and has capably dealt with many very difficult issues.
Keep Steve Kramer serving us as a Wasco County Commissioner.
Vote for Steve Kramer. I know Steve Kramer very well, as he has been my brother-in-law for over 30 years. He will get my vote to stay on as Wasco County Commissioner, and I ask for yours as well.
You want your commissioner to be someone who knows Wasco County and will dedicate the time required to listen to your concerns. He has lived in Wasco County most of his life and knows it as well as anyone possibly can. He loves to serve others and works tirelessly when he takes on a cause.
Wasco County has an annual budget of about $72 million in 26 separate funds. If you have not visited the Wasco County web site lately, I would encourage you to do some exploration. Service as a county commissioner is a serious commitment, and much more than part-time work.
As a retired lawyer with many years of practice in Wasco County, I doubt that maintaining an active law practice and serving as a county commissioner can be done effectively. Both are very demanding in terms of time and commitment to clients and constituents.
Commissioners for Wasco County are not elected by zones or districts, but “South County” historically has been represented by a person not living in the The Dalles or “North County.”
Steve Kramer lives in Dufur, Sherry Holliday was from Maupin, Jim Hunt, Rick Cantrell, Chuck Filbin, and Bill Hulse were all from Dufur. Voters registered in Wasco County currently total about 18,000, and about 13,000 of those are in North County.
Obviously, Wasco County voters have regularly honored the importance of regional representation by electing qualified candidates from the less populous south end of Wasco County.
Kramer has proven to be an effective Commissioner, working well with the other two members of the Board of Commissioners and the county leadership team. He has served as Chair of the Board and has capably dealt with many very difficult issues.
Keep Steve Kramer serving us as a Wasco County Commissioner.
Keith A. Mobley
Dufur
Dufur
Stop talking
The DirecTV ID channel is filled with stories of lunatics who find creative ways to murder people. Once in a while there is a story about someone who slowly poisons a family member with a household cleaning product.
This week President Trump suggested one of his leading corona research doctors should look into a way to inject disinfectant into Americans to cure or stop the coronavirus. To be fair, at some point the President did utter, “I’m no doctor, but ... ”
Please stop talking and go to bed now, Mr. President. We will tell you in the morning how the story ends with the cleaning product ingestion. Oh, and by the way, you had us at “I’m no doctor.”
The DirecTV ID channel is filled with stories of lunatics who find creative ways to murder people. Once in a while there is a story about someone who slowly poisons a family member with a household cleaning product.
This week President Trump suggested one of his leading corona research doctors should look into a way to inject disinfectant into Americans to cure or stop the coronavirus. To be fair, at some point the President did utter, “I’m no doctor, but ... ”
Please stop talking and go to bed now, Mr. President. We will tell you in the morning how the story ends with the cleaning product ingestion. Oh, and by the way, you had us at “I’m no doctor.”
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
Hood River
Thanks, angels
A huge thank you to the various lunch angels who have surprised our staff with generous (and very tasty!) lunches from community restaurants over the challenging past weeks. It feels incredible to have our community caring for us as we continue to care for you. Thank you for thinking of us.
A huge thank you to the various lunch angels who have surprised our staff with generous (and very tasty!) lunches from community restaurants over the challenging past weeks. It feels incredible to have our community caring for us as we continue to care for you. Thank you for thinking of us.
Jessica Porter, MD
Columbia Gorge Family Medicine
Columbia Gorge Family Medicine
Needing help
I am a small business owner in Hood River. I’ve filed unemployment claims for the last four weeks, but there is still no record of me in the system. It looks like my initial claim still has yet to be processed.
I have called the UI office more than 20 times this week but always get a busy signal. I’ve submitted an email inquiry per the website and have yet to receive a response. For the past month, I’ve had no sense of whether I’ll be eligible, and if so, how much I might receive, nor when.
I applied for but did not receive the EIDL grant. I applied for the PPP, which came through weeks after letting my employee go. The PPP is so unclear that even my bank’s loan officers gave me contradictory information about the application details.
I run a recruiting firm and lost 100 percent of my clients as a result of the economic uncertainties around coronavirus. My prospect to payment cycle averages 120 days; I will not be in a position to rehire my employee within eight weeks as is required by the PPP in order to forgive the loan. Given all the unknowns right now, I’m sure you can imagine how reluctant I am to take out a loan.
I am not alone — I do not know a single small business owner who is taken care of through the CARES act. We are confused, frustrated, and are getting busy signals instead of answers.
I’m calling on Anna Williams, Greg Walden, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for help. I’m part of an informal network of small business owners across retail, restaurant, massage, and tech in the Gorge; we would be happy to work to move forward constructively.
I appreciate many of my elected officials and the work that you do. Currently, I’m surrounded by unknowns, and it is frustrating. Whereas in the past I’ve been able to take control of my own situation and “pull myself up by my boot straps,” I do not know where to begin with this situation. Can you help?
I am a small business owner in Hood River. I’ve filed unemployment claims for the last four weeks, but there is still no record of me in the system. It looks like my initial claim still has yet to be processed.
I have called the UI office more than 20 times this week but always get a busy signal. I’ve submitted an email inquiry per the website and have yet to receive a response. For the past month, I’ve had no sense of whether I’ll be eligible, and if so, how much I might receive, nor when.
I applied for but did not receive the EIDL grant. I applied for the PPP, which came through weeks after letting my employee go. The PPP is so unclear that even my bank’s loan officers gave me contradictory information about the application details.
I run a recruiting firm and lost 100 percent of my clients as a result of the economic uncertainties around coronavirus. My prospect to payment cycle averages 120 days; I will not be in a position to rehire my employee within eight weeks as is required by the PPP in order to forgive the loan. Given all the unknowns right now, I’m sure you can imagine how reluctant I am to take out a loan.
I am not alone — I do not know a single small business owner who is taken care of through the CARES act. We are confused, frustrated, and are getting busy signals instead of answers.
I’m calling on Anna Williams, Greg Walden, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for help. I’m part of an informal network of small business owners across retail, restaurant, massage, and tech in the Gorge; we would be happy to work to move forward constructively.
I appreciate many of my elected officials and the work that you do. Currently, I’m surrounded by unknowns, and it is frustrating. Whereas in the past I’ve been able to take control of my own situation and “pull myself up by my boot straps,” I do not know where to begin with this situation. Can you help?
Katie Crafts
Hood River
Hood River
Yes to HR levy
This is a very, very difficult time for many area businesses and their employees, including ours. Everybody’s focus right now is necessarily on just getting through this pandemic and helping those most impacted. This pandemic will not last forever and the question then becomes how we are positioned to get back to normal living and get the community we are so proud of back on solid ground.
Before the virus hit, there was a critical need to shore up our county’s public safety and health services, and the virus has only amplified that need. Looking ahead, we will struggle to succeed as a community without those services. Every state and local government will experience further reductions in their budgets as a result of this crisis, and more service cuts will be forthcoming.
On the May election ballot is the county levy that would pay for critical services. Yes, things have changed drastically over the last two months, making this a horrible time to make this request. However, the critical need remains, both for now as we deal with this virus, and after, when we start to move forward as a community.
I urge a yes vote on the levy. Join me in supporting Hood River at this critical time.
This is a very, very difficult time for many area businesses and their employees, including ours. Everybody’s focus right now is necessarily on just getting through this pandemic and helping those most impacted. This pandemic will not last forever and the question then becomes how we are positioned to get back to normal living and get the community we are so proud of back on solid ground.
Before the virus hit, there was a critical need to shore up our county’s public safety and health services, and the virus has only amplified that need. Looking ahead, we will struggle to succeed as a community without those services. Every state and local government will experience further reductions in their budgets as a result of this crisis, and more service cuts will be forthcoming.
On the May election ballot is the county levy that would pay for critical services. Yes, things have changed drastically over the last two months, making this a horrible time to make this request. However, the critical need remains, both for now as we deal with this virus, and after, when we start to move forward as a community.
I urge a yes vote on the levy. Join me in supporting Hood River at this critical time.
Matt Swihart, owner
Double Mountain Brewery
Double Mountain Brewery
Balmer for judge
Oregon Supreme Court Justice Thomas Balmer is running for re-election. I encourage you to vote for him.
Justice Balmer has served on the Supreme Court since 2001, including a six-year term as the Court’s Chief Justice. I’ve known him throughout that time. We worked closely together when his term as the Chief Justice coincided with my service as the Presiding Judge of this Judicial District.
I am pleased to endorse Justice Balmer. He is extremely intelligent, industrious, and impartial. Perhaps more importantly, he’s a good person: Straightforward, candid and honest.
If you have any questions about whether Justice Balmer deserves another term, please feel free to contact me through the email address or telephone number listed in the online Oregon State Bar Directory.
Justice Balmer has served on the Supreme Court since 2001, including a six-year term as the Court’s Chief Justice. I’ve known him throughout that time. We worked closely together when his term as the Chief Justice coincided with my service as the Presiding Judge of this Judicial District.
I am pleased to endorse Justice Balmer. He is extremely intelligent, industrious, and impartial. Perhaps more importantly, he’s a good person: Straightforward, candid and honest.
If you have any questions about whether Justice Balmer deserves another term, please feel free to contact me through the email address or telephone number listed in the online Oregon State Bar Directory.
Senior Judge Paul Crowley
Hood River
Hood River
Henke for County
Please join me in voting for Paul Henke for Hood River County Commissioner, District 2. Paul wants for Hood River County what we all want, a safe and healthy county with room to explore.
When faced with difficult problems made more so with people’s emotions, Paul has the ability to slow things down, assess the situation, ask for everyone’s input then mull everything over and come up with a solution. If you have ever talked with Paul, you know how close he pays attention to what you are saying. If you want a commissioner that will listen to you, take what you have to say seriously and only then, after he has all the facts and input, make his decision, then you should join me and vote for Paul Henke.
Paul brings calmness to chaos so that issues can be addressed and problems solved. Our county is facing a budget crisis which is now exacerbated by the social and economic ramification of COVID-19. These new challenges are going to take new ideas from new people to solve and Paul Henke is that person.
Please join me in voting for Paul Henke for Hood River County Commissioner, District 2. Paul wants for Hood River County what we all want, a safe and healthy county with room to explore.
When faced with difficult problems made more so with people’s emotions, Paul has the ability to slow things down, assess the situation, ask for everyone’s input then mull everything over and come up with a solution. If you have ever talked with Paul, you know how close he pays attention to what you are saying. If you want a commissioner that will listen to you, take what you have to say seriously and only then, after he has all the facts and input, make his decision, then you should join me and vote for Paul Henke.
Paul brings calmness to chaos so that issues can be addressed and problems solved. Our county is facing a budget crisis which is now exacerbated by the social and economic ramification of COVID-19. These new challenges are going to take new ideas from new people to solve and Paul Henke is that person.
Carolyn Smale
Hood River
Hood River
Support Sean Kallery
I want to share with our community my support for Sean Kallery who is running for District Attorney in Hood River County. I agree with John Sewell’s recommendation of Kallery as the best candidate for this elected position as well as law enforcement officers who advocate for his experience in a variety of criminal offenses. I believe that Sean Kallery will provide a new perspective of the work done in the District Attorney’s office and allow for positive change. According to his colleagues in Marion County, Sean has a reputation of fairness and focuses on uncovering the truth. And significantly, he and his family have made Hood River their home where he has been engaging in outreach activities with The Next Door and Hearts of Gold with Providence Hood River Hospital. I hope you will share my support for Sean Kallery for District Attorney in our upcoming election.
I want to share with our community my support for Sean Kallery who is running for District Attorney in Hood River County. I agree with John Sewell’s recommendation of Kallery as the best candidate for this elected position as well as law enforcement officers who advocate for his experience in a variety of criminal offenses. I believe that Sean Kallery will provide a new perspective of the work done in the District Attorney’s office and allow for positive change. According to his colleagues in Marion County, Sean has a reputation of fairness and focuses on uncovering the truth. And significantly, he and his family have made Hood River their home where he has been engaging in outreach activities with The Next Door and Hearts of Gold with Providence Hood River Hospital. I hope you will share my support for Sean Kallery for District Attorney in our upcoming election.
Joni Walker
Hood River
Hood River
Working in HR
A recent letter to the editor in the Hood River News asked the question, “Where are you, Anna Williams?” I wanted to write to clarify that I’m right here in Hood River, working to connect with as many of you as possible. I have been calling district residents and have had so many positive conversations with members of our community, connecting them to resources and helping solve the many challenges we’re all facing during this pandemic.
While the letter writer had difficulty logging into my recent virtual town hall event, I want to ensure that every person in our community knows how to gain access to Zoom meetings and virtual/telephone town halls. My office, as well as the vendors that provide these services, request that we collect RSVPs so we can predict staffing needs for the events. There is no invitation needed, and we share the information to join our meetings with any constituent who contacts our office.
To sign up for my upcoming town hall, or any of my future events, please reach out to me at Rep.AnnaWilliams@oregonlegislature.gov for details. You can also stay in touch with my office and learn about upcoming events by subscribing to my newsletter at oregonlegislature.gov/williams.
As always, I’m grateful for the honor of representing my community in Salem and for constituents who participate in our democracy. I encourage everyone to stay home, stay healthy and wash your hands!
A recent letter to the editor in the Hood River News asked the question, “Where are you, Anna Williams?” I wanted to write to clarify that I’m right here in Hood River, working to connect with as many of you as possible. I have been calling district residents and have had so many positive conversations with members of our community, connecting them to resources and helping solve the many challenges we’re all facing during this pandemic.
While the letter writer had difficulty logging into my recent virtual town hall event, I want to ensure that every person in our community knows how to gain access to Zoom meetings and virtual/telephone town halls. My office, as well as the vendors that provide these services, request that we collect RSVPs so we can predict staffing needs for the events. There is no invitation needed, and we share the information to join our meetings with any constituent who contacts our office.
To sign up for my upcoming town hall, or any of my future events, please reach out to me at Rep.AnnaWilliams@oregonlegislature.gov for details. You can also stay in touch with my office and learn about upcoming events by subscribing to my newsletter at oregonlegislature.gov/williams.
As always, I’m grateful for the honor of representing my community in Salem and for constituents who participate in our democracy. I encourage everyone to stay home, stay healthy and wash your hands!
Rep. Anna Williams
Hood River
Hood River
Re-elect Kramer
Marcus Swift is running for our County Commission after a year of living in The Dalles. Really? Who is this guy? A quick look at his LinkedIn page is revealing.
He lists 16 different jobs held over the last 15 years. That is an average of 11.25 months at each post.
He came to The Dalles for employment a year ago, but then left his job and opened his own private practice six months ago. He joined the Planning Commission as an alternate in July and has only attended a few meetings.
That post runs through 2023. Are a few meetings on the planning commission telling enough of how we need to run the county? Does he know that commissioners serve for four years? Or will he be jumping to the next political office during his term?
Based on his vocational and educational choices, he seems to be fashioning the ideal hard Democrat candidate of himself.
He doesn’t know us and any solutions he would bring would come from Portland or Rhode Island and neither fit. We don’t need an outsider to come in and tell us how to do it. Do we need a Portland Lawyer that has no ties and a practice to run work for our county?
We all know that being a county commissioner is really a full time job. Especially with the current pandemic. We need someone available to lead the county full time in the case of fire, pandemic, and economic crisis.
The people of Wasco County are very capable of leading from within and our current Commissioner, Steve Kramer, is a lifelong resident who knows the identity of Wasco County and its people.
Re-elect Steve Kramer to stick with us through the easy and tough times.
Marcus Swift is running for our County Commission after a year of living in The Dalles. Really? Who is this guy? A quick look at his LinkedIn page is revealing.
He lists 16 different jobs held over the last 15 years. That is an average of 11.25 months at each post.
He came to The Dalles for employment a year ago, but then left his job and opened his own private practice six months ago. He joined the Planning Commission as an alternate in July and has only attended a few meetings.
That post runs through 2023. Are a few meetings on the planning commission telling enough of how we need to run the county? Does he know that commissioners serve for four years? Or will he be jumping to the next political office during his term?
Based on his vocational and educational choices, he seems to be fashioning the ideal hard Democrat candidate of himself.
He doesn’t know us and any solutions he would bring would come from Portland or Rhode Island and neither fit. We don’t need an outsider to come in and tell us how to do it. Do we need a Portland Lawyer that has no ties and a practice to run work for our county?
We all know that being a county commissioner is really a full time job. Especially with the current pandemic. We need someone available to lead the county full time in the case of fire, pandemic, and economic crisis.
The people of Wasco County are very capable of leading from within and our current Commissioner, Steve Kramer, is a lifelong resident who knows the identity of Wasco County and its people.
Re-elect Steve Kramer to stick with us through the easy and tough times.
Matthew Chaisson
The Dalles
The Dalles
Support local tax option
At this time of serious crisis, you might better understand the need for a county government that is staffed adequately to be resilient. Right now we are grateful for our public health department. A couple of years ago we appreciated our deputies going door to door during wildfire evacuation. The next crisis could be the big earthquake. We need adequate funding in our county government to be prepared for whatever comes our way. I urge you to vote YES with me on Measure 14-69, the five year local option tax!
At this time of serious crisis, you might better understand the need for a county government that is staffed adequately to be resilient. Right now we are grateful for our public health department. A couple of years ago we appreciated our deputies going door to door during wildfire evacuation. The next crisis could be the big earthquake. We need adequate funding in our county government to be prepared for whatever comes our way. I urge you to vote YES with me on Measure 14-69, the five year local option tax!
Maria Kollas
Hood River
Hood River
Henke and sunlight
There are times when a politicians sun shines bright, but, the sun does set eventually as in the case of Arthur Babitz. He supported the park conversion to housing. Seventy-three percent of the voters did not. He represented a privatization of the Hood River bridge. Bi-state ports, cities and counties did not. He acted as an agent for a downtown developer, while sitting as chair of City of Hood River Planning. He did not see a reason for announcing a conflict of interest until he was called out on the potential of, or real conflict of interest. He hasn’t won the county seat as yet, but, his opening quote to the Hood River News is a management template narrative with an open criticism of the sitting Board. Not en-lightening or collaborative.
Paul Henke is new to the challenge of running for an elected seat. He is a Lieutenant in the HR Fire department, donates to community needs, listens well and knows when to reach out for information. I am betting on the new sunlight he will bring to the county commission and will vote for Paul Henke.
There are times when a politicians sun shines bright, but, the sun does set eventually as in the case of Arthur Babitz. He supported the park conversion to housing. Seventy-three percent of the voters did not. He represented a privatization of the Hood River bridge. Bi-state ports, cities and counties did not. He acted as an agent for a downtown developer, while sitting as chair of City of Hood River Planning. He did not see a reason for announcing a conflict of interest until he was called out on the potential of, or real conflict of interest. He hasn’t won the county seat as yet, but, his opening quote to the Hood River News is a management template narrative with an open criticism of the sitting Board. Not en-lightening or collaborative.
Paul Henke is new to the challenge of running for an elected seat. He is a Lieutenant in the HR Fire department, donates to community needs, listens well and knows when to reach out for information. I am betting on the new sunlight he will bring to the county commission and will vote for Paul Henke.
Brian Shortt
Hood River
Hood River
No to working families
I was dismayed and angry to see that Sen. Chuck Thomsen voted against a measure to support Oregon employees who’ve lost their jobs due to the covid pandemic, but who don’t qualify for federal support or for unemployment funds. The measure, to allocate $10 million to OCF to distribute to affected workers, was debated and voted on at the state’s Joint Emergency Board meeting on April 23.
Thomsen presents himself as “standing up for working families,” but was in a small minority of the Committee who voted against providing cash support for these tax-paying Oregon workers and their families. Many on the Committee offered comments and asked questions during the meeting, but the recorded log of the meeting shows Thomsen did not. He just voted no.
It was noted during the discussion that farm workers, hospitality workers, and woodland firefighters would specifically benefit from this funding. Hello, Mr. Thomsen?? That describes a lot of working families in our district, SD26.
I was dismayed and angry to see that Sen. Chuck Thomsen voted against a measure to support Oregon employees who’ve lost their jobs due to the covid pandemic, but who don’t qualify for federal support or for unemployment funds. The measure, to allocate $10 million to OCF to distribute to affected workers, was debated and voted on at the state’s Joint Emergency Board meeting on April 23.
Thomsen presents himself as “standing up for working families,” but was in a small minority of the Committee who voted against providing cash support for these tax-paying Oregon workers and their families. Many on the Committee offered comments and asked questions during the meeting, but the recorded log of the meeting shows Thomsen did not. He just voted no.
It was noted during the discussion that farm workers, hospitality workers, and woodland firefighters would specifically benefit from this funding. Hello, Mr. Thomsen?? That describes a lot of working families in our district, SD26.
Cindy Allen
Hood River
Hood River
Support Henke
Henke is running for Hood River County Commissioner District 2. He has our vote. As a Lieutenant-Paramedic/Firefighter for the city of Hood River for 19 years, a father of two and a supportive husband he wants to continue to make a difference for us ... in problem solving our county deficit and openly communicating about the process. .He does the work and will work hard on making decisions based on supporting our vital services. He is an open and honest communicator and is a proven important member of our community. He creates synergy and will listen to all opinions with an open mind. We met him through community efforts to save Morrison Park; ironically he is all for responsible housing and responsible growth, infrastructure first and public safety with a careful eye on process that is open and honest. Paul Henke is rock solid and a good thinker, we need his stability in office.
We support Paul Henke for Hood River County commissioner. Please join us.
Henke is running for Hood River County Commissioner District 2. He has our vote. As a Lieutenant-Paramedic/Firefighter for the city of Hood River for 19 years, a father of two and a supportive husband he wants to continue to make a difference for us ... in problem solving our county deficit and openly communicating about the process. .He does the work and will work hard on making decisions based on supporting our vital services. He is an open and honest communicator and is a proven important member of our community. He creates synergy and will listen to all opinions with an open mind. We met him through community efforts to save Morrison Park; ironically he is all for responsible housing and responsible growth, infrastructure first and public safety with a careful eye on process that is open and honest. Paul Henke is rock solid and a good thinker, we need his stability in office.
We support Paul Henke for Hood River County commissioner. Please join us.
Mitch and Barb Hosford
Hood River
Hood River
Politicisms
It is a well known fact that our State Senator, Chuck Thomsen, is a third generation farmer and a foundational builder for Hood River County’s economy.
But why all these ill written letters from apparently misinformed authors criticizing Sen. Chuck Thomsen, et al, for doing what the Democrats did under the leadership of their Democratic Senator, Kate Brown (now Gov. Brown) as the Democrat’s Senate President when they were in the minority. (These distorted ill informing letters should either be footnoted or not printed.)
But! Apparently, what is good for the “Goose” isn’t good for the “Gander.”
P.S. I call the acceptance and printing of these kind of letters as “Editorial politicisms."
It is a well known fact that our State Senator, Chuck Thomsen, is a third generation farmer and a foundational builder for Hood River County’s economy.
But why all these ill written letters from apparently misinformed authors criticizing Sen. Chuck Thomsen, et al, for doing what the Democrats did under the leadership of their Democratic Senator, Kate Brown (now Gov. Brown) as the Democrat’s Senate President when they were in the minority. (These distorted ill informing letters should either be footnoted or not printed.)
But! Apparently, what is good for the “Goose” isn’t good for the “Gander.”
P.S. I call the acceptance and printing of these kind of letters as “Editorial politicisms."
Alan Winans
Hood River
Hood River
Vote Kramer
How a man runs his political campaign speaks volumes.
I watched Marcus Swift’s video and immediately recalled our last election cycle. Jamie McLeod-Skinner ran an Oregonian ad while riding on the coat tails of her partner’s surname. While standing at the entrance of a pioneer ranch, she touted how she’d represent farmers and ranchers. The Oregonian did a follow up with a photo of that rancher standing under his pioneer family’s name that hung above his ranch entry. He made it very clear he knew neither woman, assured there was no family connection and stated he’d never ever met McLeod-Skinner.
Fast forward to Mr. Swift standing in front of my neighbor’s grain bins and even having the audacity to video my neighbor as he baled hay in his field. An echo from the past as I heard Marcus say, "I’ll represent farmers and ranchers." Baloney, Mr. Swift! How can you represent someone when you didn’t take time for a visit or ask permission to video the farm? Same old, same old ... riding on the coat tails of generations of sacrifice, sweat and tears.
Voters, spare yourself some grief. This is not a time to bring a new view to the county court. Steve is rooted in Wasco County, familiar with laws, willing to talk with you and hear your concerns.
How a man runs his political campaign speaks volumes.
I watched Marcus Swift’s video and immediately recalled our last election cycle. Jamie McLeod-Skinner ran an Oregonian ad while riding on the coat tails of her partner’s surname. While standing at the entrance of a pioneer ranch, she touted how she’d represent farmers and ranchers. The Oregonian did a follow up with a photo of that rancher standing under his pioneer family’s name that hung above his ranch entry. He made it very clear he knew neither woman, assured there was no family connection and stated he’d never ever met McLeod-Skinner.
Fast forward to Mr. Swift standing in front of my neighbor’s grain bins and even having the audacity to video my neighbor as he baled hay in his field. An echo from the past as I heard Marcus say, "I’ll represent farmers and ranchers." Baloney, Mr. Swift! How can you represent someone when you didn’t take time for a visit or ask permission to video the farm? Same old, same old ... riding on the coat tails of generations of sacrifice, sweat and tears.
Voters, spare yourself some grief. This is not a time to bring a new view to the county court. Steve is rooted in Wasco County, familiar with laws, willing to talk with you and hear your concerns.
Kathleen Cantrell
Dufur
Dufur
Kallery suits
I have worked at the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office for close to 17 years as the office manager. Working closely with Carrie Rasmussen for the past 15 years I have learned that while Carrie is very good at her job she simply doesn’t possess the organization, people skills or temperament necessary to lead this office.
My time in the District Attorney’s office leads me to believe Sean Kallery is absolutely the best candidate to take over the DA’s office after John Sewell’s well-deserved retirement.
I wholeheartedly support Sean Kallery as your next District Attorney!
I have worked at the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office for close to 17 years as the office manager. Working closely with Carrie Rasmussen for the past 15 years I have learned that while Carrie is very good at her job she simply doesn’t possess the organization, people skills or temperament necessary to lead this office.
My time in the District Attorney’s office leads me to believe Sean Kallery is absolutely the best candidate to take over the DA’s office after John Sewell’s well-deserved retirement.
I wholeheartedly support Sean Kallery as your next District Attorney!
Janet Haney
North Bonneville
North Bonneville
Vote Babitz
I am voting for Arthur Babitz for Hood River County Commissioner. I have had the privilege of working with him as a member of the Hood River Planning Commission and a Hood River City Councilor. I have found him to be extremely hard working and dedicated to improving our community. He is extremely knowledgeable about the issues facing Hood River County and we would all be very fortunate if Arthur were able to volunteer his talents to help us navigate through these troubled times.
I am voting for Arthur Babitz for Hood River County Commissioner. I have had the privilege of working with him as a member of the Hood River Planning Commission and a Hood River City Councilor. I have found him to be extremely hard working and dedicated to improving our community. He is extremely knowledgeable about the issues facing Hood River County and we would all be very fortunate if Arthur were able to volunteer his talents to help us navigate through these troubled times.
Tim Counihan
Hood River
Hood River
Rasmussen for DA
Throughout my law enforcement career, I have never involved myself publicly with any political campaign, but I feel it necessary to pledge my support to Carrie Ras-mussen as the most qualified candidate in the Hood River County District Attorney election.
Anyone who knows me, knows I will give you my straight opinion.
I have worked in Law Enforcement for nearly 27 years, nearly the last 22 years being within Hood River Coun-ty. During my time in Law Enforcement I have never worked with a prosecutor with an equal passion for their job as Carrie Rasmussen.
I first met Carrie Rasmussen when she became a Deputy District Attorney for Hood River County. Through the years Carrie has prosecuted a multitude of cases I have worked on. Some of the cases she has prosecuted were horrific and included child sexual abuse, rape, sodomy, assaults, various domestic violence acts and even infant homicide. Time after time Carrie went above and beyond what I expected.
Carrie is clear, concise, and stops at nothing to fight for victims. She is a very personable, approachable and compassionate in-dividual.
Carrie has spent countless volunteer hours in support of Hood River County Community Organizations like the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center.
With the plethora of experience, knowledge and com-passion Carrie Rasmussen has displayed over the years I’ve known her, I believe she is clearly the best candidate for the position of Hood River District Attor-ney.
If anyone wants to know more about why I feel this way I encourage you to contact me on my free time and we can continue the conversation.
Throughout my law enforcement career, I have never involved myself publicly with any political campaign, but I feel it necessary to pledge my support to Carrie Ras-mussen as the most qualified candidate in the Hood River County District Attorney election.
Anyone who knows me, knows I will give you my straight opinion.
I have worked in Law Enforcement for nearly 27 years, nearly the last 22 years being within Hood River Coun-ty. During my time in Law Enforcement I have never worked with a prosecutor with an equal passion for their job as Carrie Rasmussen.
I first met Carrie Rasmussen when she became a Deputy District Attorney for Hood River County. Through the years Carrie has prosecuted a multitude of cases I have worked on. Some of the cases she has prosecuted were horrific and included child sexual abuse, rape, sodomy, assaults, various domestic violence acts and even infant homicide. Time after time Carrie went above and beyond what I expected.
Carrie is clear, concise, and stops at nothing to fight for victims. She is a very personable, approachable and compassionate in-dividual.
Carrie has spent countless volunteer hours in support of Hood River County Community Organizations like the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center.
With the plethora of experience, knowledge and com-passion Carrie Rasmussen has displayed over the years I’ve known her, I believe she is clearly the best candidate for the position of Hood River District Attor-ney.
If anyone wants to know more about why I feel this way I encourage you to contact me on my free time and we can continue the conversation.
Andy Frasier
Hood River
Hood River
Choose Kallery
Since the 16th Century, Lady Justice has often been depicted wearing a blindfold. That blindfold represents impartiality, the ideal that justice should be applied without regard to wealth, power, or other status. District Attorneys are tasked with seeking justice and should strive to attain that ideal.
Partisanship interferes with that ideal. Politicians represent their parties by following the party line, and a District Attorney assigned to deeply consider the facts of each individual case and the circumstances of everyone affected cannot be both impartial and politically affiliated. Partisanship has no place in a District Attorney campaign.
District Attorney candidates should be judged on their ability to seek justice in our community. We should consider whether the candidate has local law enforcement support. We should consider whether the candidate has invested in the community by moving here. We should consider whether the candidate has leadership experience and a focus on teamwork. We should consider the breadth of their prosecutorial experience. And finally, we should consider whether the candidate has focused his campaign on the issues that demonstrate his ability to serve our community as a District Attorney while staying truly independent, or whether the candidate has sought partisan support to hide the lack of local support from people she has worked with for years.
The answer is clear. When the ballots come, we should all vote for Sean Kallery.
Since the 16th Century, Lady Justice has often been depicted wearing a blindfold. That blindfold represents impartiality, the ideal that justice should be applied without regard to wealth, power, or other status. District Attorneys are tasked with seeking justice and should strive to attain that ideal.
Partisanship interferes with that ideal. Politicians represent their parties by following the party line, and a District Attorney assigned to deeply consider the facts of each individual case and the circumstances of everyone affected cannot be both impartial and politically affiliated. Partisanship has no place in a District Attorney campaign.
District Attorney candidates should be judged on their ability to seek justice in our community. We should consider whether the candidate has local law enforcement support. We should consider whether the candidate has invested in the community by moving here. We should consider whether the candidate has leadership experience and a focus on teamwork. We should consider the breadth of their prosecutorial experience. And finally, we should consider whether the candidate has focused his campaign on the issues that demonstrate his ability to serve our community as a District Attorney while staying truly independent, or whether the candidate has sought partisan support to hide the lack of local support from people she has worked with for years.
The answer is clear. When the ballots come, we should all vote for Sean Kallery.
Tamme Pearson-Mason
Hood River
Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.