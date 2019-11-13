We are deeply grateful to you, our neighbors, for the many ways that you care for the wellbeing of one another and this precious place that we call home.
As a sign of our gratitude, we would like to invite you to “Simple Gifts: A Community Celebration of Music” on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. The evening will include a rich diversity of music, including jazz, bagpipes, piano, gospel, vocalists, and a brass ensemble. No tickets are needed. The concert is our gift to you.
If you would like to attend a pre-concert dinner by Chef Kathy Watson, please call 541-386-1412 for more information.
Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ
Hood River
Guess what, Donald Trump has his own “s*hole” right here in Florida and it is his Doral resort. A Daily Mail reporter visited it where Trump wanted to hold the G7 conference. The reporter found mold in the lobby air conditioning vent and on every chase-lounge by the pools, lingering jet fumes from jets approaching the Miami airport and good views of two garbage dumps. Prices at the Doral are $300 a night. Can anyone be surprised?
Hood River
Kristyn Fox wrote a very eloquent “People Over Parks” piece (Nov. 6) and I absolutely agree with her. There was an unpleasant undercurrent of selfishness and entitlement in some of the impassioned letters and the Measure 14-67 rhetoric which I found very distasteful. The Save Our Parks sign silhouette of a happy skipping family was ominously disturbing; what would happen to the happy family if you voted no? Both Susan and Paul Crowley have stated their contention that the city council’s decision to sell a portion of the Morrison tract (to develop for low cost housing) happened behind closed doors and was therefore inappropriate.
So, why was Measure 14-67 framed with the alleged threat of losing parks when the stated concern was resolving issues with the city council? I think most of us believe city management is uninteresting, that council meetings are boring and the processes are dull and tedious. I’m amazed and impressed that anyone is willing to do it. So how do you get the citizenry invested in a dull topic?
Sadly, this is primarily not what happened. There were some compassionate and reasoned voices encouraging no votes and I applaud them. I believe many of the spin tactics employed in this measure were not honorable and have left a bitter taste in the mouths of many.
Hood River
Happy to say that constituents requesting members of Congress support the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria resulted in an increase to America’s pledge. (“Support HR 517 and SR 318” in the Hood River News, Oct. 2, and previously). Other donors followed America’s lead, and now over the next three years, 16 million lives will be saved, over 200 million new infections prevented, and we will continue on the path to controlling these pandemics.
So, thanks to constituents for asking, a bipartisan group of representatives for responding, and papers like the Hood River News for informing the public. Together we can make a difference!
Snohomish, Wash.
The Protect Our Parks initiative election, Measure 14-67, was hard fought. I know the principal players on both sides of the argument. They’re good, well-meaning people, with very different perspectives on this issue.
It’s unfortunate that the campaign became unnecessarily personal and that some disinformation soiled the process. About the only thing both sides agreed on was that the pro side had some pretty neat lawn signs.
Now that the election is over, it’s time to move forward, to work together toward reconciliation and to jointly focus on this jewel of a community we call home.
Hood River
According to the National Weather Service forecast I am looking at, Hood River County is under an Air Stagnation Advisory. These advisories come with, as the name implies, advice.
“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
“State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.”
Odell
