Sustainable housing
Many have noted that the past few years’ local debates about Lot 700 and Hood River City parks have been divisive and bruising. With the special city election now behind us, I would like to respectfully and earnestly urge that we move forward as Gorge communities to ensure more safe, secure and sustainable housing for the future.
We need much more affordable housing for both workforce (“missing middle”) and low-income people. We need housing units available for purchase, and also for rental. We need housing appropriate for individuals and for families, and both groups include increasing numbers of older adults and people with disabilities. We need to cultivate a generosity of spirit, where neighbors and families are supported and empowered to help our aging population wherever that’s needed.
My hope is for a high level of energy and commitment to solving these needs for housing, including energy and activism by those who have recently been public advocates for “quality of life.”
I would like to acknowledge the hard work and public service of our local city councilors, county commissioners, special work groups and planning commissions. They have needed thick skins through many public debates and deserve our thanks and support. They certainly have mine, as does the nonprofit Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation and the Mid-Columbia Housing Authority. These two affiliated organizations are widely misunderstood, I think, and the story of their many terrific contributions to our communities should be told more widely.
Tina Castañares
Odell
Devastating
I received a letter from a 2019 George Washington University graduate, and it was signed Aimee Treanna. What she had to say was devastating, and here it is:
“At colleges and universities across America, young conservatives are subject to harassment and threats — often supported by left-wing professors and administrators. In my classes, professors dedicate hours to promoting socialism — without ever mentioning the Constitution and its importance. Perhaps that’s why a record number of young people are now embracing socialism. The county you and I love is in danger.”
I thought what Aimee had to say should be heard and passed on to others.
Bill Davis
Hood River
‘Concerning victory’
I’m worried about my town.
Why are so many people so enthusiastically invested in handcuffing our city council on land use decisions that have to do with creating affordable housing? I’ve heard all of the rhetoric about “saving our parks,” but, honestly, it’s so hard for me to believe that saving parks is the real issue here.
How many of the people who voted yes on 14-67 have even been to the park in question? I have. It is largely unimproved and is utilized for one purpose only ... Frisbee golf. Its “improvements” include a series of roughhewn trails between “holes,” most of which are largely inaccessible for individuals with physical challenges.
Proponents of the measure would be quick to tell me that it’s not about this one park, and on that we would agree.
Could it really be about our town creating barriers to affordable housing within the city limits? I don’t know, but I do know that money drives politics, even at the local level, and our nation’s history includes many examples of affluent communities using “democracy” to block opportunities for vulnerable populations.
I hope I’m so wrong about this.
What’s done is done.
David Dye
Hood River
Process matters
I appreciate the Hood River News publishing my recent letter to Congressman Walden on the impeachment process. The letter appeared as an Another Voice article, on Nov. 13, under the heading “To Walden: Raise your voice in support of impeachment.”
As common for opinion articles and letters to the editor, nationwide, the heading is the editor’s choice. Most often, that practice leads to compelling headings. Occasionally, though, they do not reflect the intent and content of the article. That is the case here.
I did not ask Mr. Walden to support impeaching the president. Not yet, anyway. What I asked was for him to support the inquiry that will establish the facts. I left to Mr. Walden’s conscience how he votes, once evidence is fully presented.
My exact wording was: “Congressman, please raise your voice in bipartisan support of the ongoing impeachment inquiry. Use your influence to let a Constitutionally defined process take its course, unimpeded by obstruction from the president and the Republican Party. Learn what has to be learned, with an open mind. And vote on the eventual impeachment articles based on evidence, not disingenuous political posturing.”
I have grave concerns with this president, on potentially impeachable matters and beyond. But the president is entitled to process, and Americans are entitled to facts. Hence, the need and importance of the inquiry.
Process matters. House Democrats seem to grasp this fundamental concept, and have been undertaking a serious, methodical, by-the-book inquiry. House Republicans should follow their example.
Antonio Baptista
Hood River
Survivors of Suicide Loss
It is that time of year again — the Saturday before Thanksgiving, when the International Survivors of Suicide Loss program will be offered in the Columbia River Gorge. People who have lost loved ones to suicide come together in locations across the country and all over the world to spend a couple hours together, supporting each other in our specific grief.
For nine consecutive years, starting in 2011, I have volunteered at the event, which has alternated its location between Hood River in odd years and The Dalles in even years. This year, Hood River County Prevention Department is sponsoring the event, which will be held at the Hood River Campus of the Columbia Gorge Community College, first floor room 1.202, 1730 College Way from 10 a.m. to noon.
Some years, only two or three people attend and a couple years, there were a dozen or more attenders. So, you may ask, is there truly a need to hold space for this event annually? It is reported that one out of every six people have lost someone close to them to suicide. Furthermore, for every suicide, statistical records indicate 25 people attempt suicide. If you are one such person or know someone who has experienced such a tragic loss or point in their lives, all are welcome and encouraged to come. A documentary produced by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be shown, followed by an opportunity to share your story or just listen to how others have coped with their grief.
Regret, guilt, anger often percolate silently for years within us survivors. Although our grief may never go away, it can evolve to a better perspective and coping ways in which to continue our lives. If it helps one person feel heard or understood, if one person walks away having gained a greater sense of peace, acceptance and release from guilt, then I believe the two-hour investment of time and energy to continue this annual program is worth it. Please help me reach those who could benefit from these two hours Saturday morning the 23rd! Thank you!
Susan Gabay
Mosier
‘Donate discount’
In scrutinizing this year’s property tax statement, I was shocked to see that Hood River County receives less than 8 percent of the total property taxes it collects.
No wonder the county is operating in the red and borrowing from its reserves to stay afloat. Join me in donating your “early pay 3 percent discount” to Hood River County General fund. Every little bit helps in maintaining services that makes all of our lives a little better.
Jim Reed
Hood River
Editor’s note: Hood River County receives approximately 10 percent of collected property taxes, with the rest going to schools, cities, parks, and fire and library districts. The property tax rate that goes to Hood River County is $1.41 per $1,000 of assessed value. For reference, Clackamas County’s rate is $2.98, and Wasco County’s is $4.25.
