‘Double standards’
I believe Mr. Rose’s Sept. 7 letter “Grow Up” is filled with personal bias, a lack of empathy, and double standards.
I understand why people take it personally when a player kneels during the anthem. However, I believe their personal bias prevents them from separating the act from the message. The players’ official stance are they do not believe our country supports people equally under the laws the American flag is supposed to represent. Period. It has zero to do with the flag or the anthem.
Professional athletes are employed in the same capitalist free market enjoyed by drug companies and team owners. NFL players expose their bodies to life-threatening injury and permanent brain damage for millions of dollars. Drug companies make billions sitting behind desks lying to Americans about opioids while causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands. Who is spoiled and who is deserving?
Mr. Rose suggests those who display the flag improperly are ignorant or apathetic. Either the flag symbolizes something, or it does not. Disrespect goes both ways. It took my son a minute to look up proper flag display on the internet. It takes three years of law school to challenge our legal system in court. Does being ignorant about the First Amendment take away your rights?
Mr. Rose would like athletes to protest in a “meaningful way.” If they were licensed attorneys they could challenge their 14th amendment rights in federal court. Their courtroom is national TV. They clearly reach far more viewers than my letters. I never get mentioned on Fox News.
“At least you don’t live in North Korea or Russia” and “Shut up and dribble” (Laura Ingraham, Fox News) are pathetic responses to social injustice. People who get pulled over for “driving black” in white neighborhoods, shot to death for petty crimes, or unreasonably harassed by law enforcement (former black tennis pro James Blake) have righteous complaints and plenty of reasons to whine.
Those who disagree should consider praying or reading about it some more.
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
Go see ‘Sylvia’
“Sylvia!” Please go see this wonderful play at the Columbia Arts Center. Support HR Adopt A Dog and Helping Hands and support this amazing cast! It’s a funny and endearing play.
Susan Lannak
Hood River
Importance of the arts
Thank you to the Hood River News for your coverage of the arts in your Sept. 4 issue. It was quite special to see page A2 articles devoted entirely to visual and performing arts just prior to First Friday downtown.
At 301 Gallery, we had great attendance to our first Friday opening featuring guest artist Ann Munson, and CCA had a great opening for their Black and White Show as well. The arts are important to the life and economy of Hood River and the Gorge. The Hood River News helps us tell our community about us.
Christine Knowles
Carolyn Crystal
301 Gallery Artists
Support Indivisible
Those of us hoping for a more democratic approach to our nation’s government and a return to truth, fairness and ethics in politics need to find a way to get involved. Now begins the time for action. One recent quote that speaks to this is, “The antidote to depression is action!” If you are not familiar with Indivisible, a progressive, activist group formed just after the 2016 election with the mission of building a coalition of groups with the shared goal of defeating the Trump agenda, here is an introduction and invitation to get involved.
The group, started by progressive congressional staffers, is modeled after the successes of the Tea Party, who were aimed at debilitating President Obama’s agenda. There are now over 6,000 local chapters of Indivisible located in every state in the union. People from all walks of life who want fair voting laws, election security, affordable health care, a humane immigration policy and stronger environmental protections, to name a few issues, come together to organize events, visit with elected officials, write letters and exercise their democratic rights.
These groups strongly influenced enough of our legislators to protect the Affordable Care Act that Republicans unsuccessfully sought to destroy and much more. We are fortunate to have a chapter of Indivisible Columbia Gorge (ICG) right here in Hood River. To find out more or to join and receive the ICG newsletter and calendar, you can go to the ICG website at www.icgoregon.org. Everyone who hopes for a better future is needed and welcome.
Susan Bellinson
Hood River
Yield on trails
To the male bike rider that ran over my dog’s paw today while she was walking with my wife on Post Canyon Trail, you either know better or should. You are supposed to yield right of way.
The recommended etiquette referenced on the HRATs website says, “How do you pass hikers on a narrow trail? Slow down.
“Don’t just yell, ‘On your left!’ and barrel on through. Good interactions mean more open trails. Hikers have the right of way. If they don’t feel safe moving to the side of or off the trail for you, wait it out. Ask if they mind finding a place for you to pass. Most of the time, people are cool. Get a bell for your bike. If you have one, ring it nicely as a way to get attention.”
You did not do any of this. You did not stop.
Your solution was to yell, “Let your dog off the leash, so it can get out of the way!” For your own safety, hikers and animals, I suggest riding elsewhere as your skills and consideration of others appear to be very limited.
Gary McFarlen
Hood River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.