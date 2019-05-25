The community is encouraged to attend the annual Memorial Day service at Idlewilde Cemetery on May 27.
The colorful, yet somber event goes on rain or shine and is always well-attended. Sexton Bob Huskey annually organizes a meaningful and heart-felt observance.
The service begins at 11 a.m. at Idlewilde Cemetery.
Here are the groups involved:
- American Legion
- Anderson’s Tribute Center
- Hood River Valley Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts
- WAAAM flyover at 11:15 a.m.
- Hood River Valley High School Wind Ensemble
- Mary Jo Perron, “Flanders Field”
- Nick Kirby, “Rugged Old Flag”
- The Tune Ups acapella group
- Presentation of floral wreaths
- Dedication of the bronze plaques to the Bud Collins Veterans Walk of Honor
