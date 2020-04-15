Uninformed media
It’s so unfortunate so many people believe in the media’s reporting of what is actually happening in Washington. You hear information directly from the people in the White House. Most of it is fact, some is possible and some is “we will see.” The stuff reported in the media has been rewritten and misquoted so badly that when it is printed and reported, it comes out completely different from the original information. When the media is writing stories, you don’t always get the truth and the uninformed read it and believe it.
Annadale Rooper
Swift support
I am writing to endorse Marcus Swift for the No. 2 Position on the Wasco County Commission. While Mr. Swift is relatively new to our county, he comes with imminently qualified experience and skills. His law practice has dealt primarily with humanitarian issues and he has experience in the political arena as well. He is well known for his honesty, negotiating skills, civility and respect for those he serves. He is very well acquainted with the specific issues facing Wasco County.
And there are significant issues in front of the county regarding waste management, for one, that have grown out of China’s refusing to take contaminated recyclables from the United States. Mr. Kramer has had a personal agenda regarding this issue, part of which has included withholding important information from the public, obstructing the resolution of important recycling issues, and has generally been in office for so long he has lost the plot and purpose of his position. We deserve better. Mr. Swift fills that void.
David Mack DO
Hope remains
During this difficult, frightening time, people may wonder if there is any hope. Each day brings mounting tragic news of sickness, fear and death. Hearts are hurting and scared. Where can peace, hope, and security be found?
The light that shines in the darkness to dispel and overcome all these troubles is Jesus! He is available to anyone who will ask and believe. Only Jesus gives pardon and the peace that passes understanding, strength for each day, grace (unmerited favor) greater than all our sin and songs in the night.
How America needs to return to the Lord. Jesus is only a prayer away and offers healing, strength, love, and grace that the world cannot give. God’s telephone number is Jeremiah 33:3: “Call unto me and I will answer thee and show thee great and mighty things which thou knowest not.” The line is never busy or out order.
The Bible, which is as fresh as tomorrow’s newspaper, also offers these words of hope: “If my people, which are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
Trust in the Lord. Pray for our nation and our leaders. Be kind to one other.
Karen Saunders
For Marcus Swift
As a 28-year veteran of the Wasco County Sheriffs Office and past Wasco County Commissioner, I support Marcus Swift for Wasco County Commissioner.
As a former international police officer assigned through the U.S. Department of State in Kosovo, I supervised many excellent committed professionals working to solve complex issues. Through this experience I learned to recognize individuals who had devoted their lives to public service and who had strong leadership skills in solving community and government problems. Marcus Swift has those successful qualities and would be an excellent county commissioner.
Marcus has dedicated his life to public service and he has the leadership skills we need in times like these. We need a Wasco County Commissioner who will listen, work to find common ground, and tackle the big issues facing the residents of Wasco County like housing, jobs, public health and infrastructure.
Marcus Swift is the leader we can count on to move Wasco County forward.
Bill Lennox
Support Nisley
The local election is rapidly approaching so John and I want to express our support of Eric Nisley for Wasco County District Attorney. We strongly encourage you all to support him with your vote.
The respect and support Eric and his co-workers have for each other says it all. They work so well together and have a very efficient office. Eric’s years of experience and involvement in many work related community programs easily makes him the most qualified candidate. His only agenda is to work for the citizens of Wasco County.
I have known Eric since he was in middle school with my son in Madras. He was a good kid then and a wonderful man now. We would appreciate your vote!
John and Ruth Fulton
Outside access
I know these are really concerning times and difficult decisions have to be made. I appreciate our fast response in Oregon to contain the virus as soon as possible. Right now, 10 days into the shelter in place issue was stated by Gov. Brown, we currently have just three positive cases of COVID-19 in Hood River County. I have to say I am having a hard time understanding the decision to close the whole outdoors that allow us to get outside at a social distance and help keep us fit and strong physically and mentally for this difficult unknown length of time we needing to do this. We are such an active community and we all thrive on exercise and being outside. I think people will now really take to the streets to get their outside fix with walking dogs and biking It seems like it is much more likely someone will die (adult or child, as well as animals) when this is the only option and so many of our streets are lacking sidewalks and bike paths, than there is the chance of someone catching the virus while enjoying our great outdoors (at a social distance) with the tens of thousands of acres of the wilderness that surround us.
Please reconsider opening up the outdoor county land back to the public. Or at least those areas that people can easily spread out in to maintain a 6-foot distance. Making Post Canyon one way trails for now would be an idea, giving $1,000 tickets for those that do not abide by the 6-foot rule, or allowing people to use on days that matches their address (like the watering schedule in drought years). I understand we don’t want people to be hurt and use our medical system. However, I think we are at low numbers right now and if our hospital starts to get higher numbers, maybe we could only allow hiking or walking. These are very low risk activities. We can go a much longer duration if we have access to the outdoors!
Leslie Kerr
Good combination
Thank you for the beautifully combined issue of The Hood River News/The Dalles Chronicle. As a true born and raised Gorge-area person, I appreciate that move. That was the best issue I have read in years. I suggested a long time ago when the paper additions were starting to get into trouble, that Hood River, The Dalles and White Salmon papers be combined. We all shop pretty much these areas and care about whats going on in each others communities. I think I paid $68 for a two-year subscription to the Hood River News. If you combined the three papers, published twice weekly, I would be willing to pay $2 per issue for a good quality read. Capital Press charges $2 an issue once a week and it has been really informational. A very well written paper covering quite a bit.
I really have enjoyed reading articles by Trisha Walker. She writes very well. Please keep her articles coming. Emily Fitzgerald is good too. I find myself not reading a lot of the world news within the local papers because I hear that on TV. But, I really enjoy hearing about community here. Especially, warm fuzzy stories about our community members doing special things.
Wendy Huskey
Appalling move
After reading the Wednesday newspaper, I was appalled and angry about the Dist. 21 board decision concerning a new superintendent for the school district. I had been given to believe that a committee had been selected to interview the three candidates applying for the position and submit a report to the board. In fact, my daughter, a retired mathematics teacher for The Dalles High School, was on the committee. In her opinion, all three were quite professional and currently employed out-of-district as administrative professionals. The school board decided on a candidate, but one board member voted against the others’ choice.
Obviously majority doesn’t rule so the board determined to bring up an in-house administrator to serve as interim superintendent.
For how long, I ask, and do they have superintendent experience?
I personally will not vote for a bond measure for a needed new high school if the district has not settled on a new superintendent that is from out of Dist. 21 — my first no-vote for education in the 63 years I have lived in The Dalles. At 90 years of age, I have given up hope that we will have a new high school in my lifetime, plus eventually some new elementary schools that I hope my four resident great-grandchildren will be able to attend.
Shirley Skov
Take care, wear a mask
Gov. Cuomo of New York recently thanked Oregon for sending 140 ventilators to his state. He was deeply grateful, knowing the gift would cover a day of New York’s need. He also made this comment: “No one has the right to infect others; no one has the right to let others infect them, for the simple fact that it stresses our healthcare system and puts healthcare workers at risk.”
Hold this thought in mind and add this fact: Hood River County’s epidemic probability is 79 percent, Wasco at 97 percent, Klickitat at 93 percent and Skamania 51 percent. (New York Times, “Does My County Have an Epidemic?”)
COVID-19 virus spreads through human contact, even speaking. When we speak, tiny microscopic droplets, light as air, are released. Emitted, they simply float around a bit. A person who passes by could inhale some droplets. If they contain the COVID-19 virus, in two weeks, they could be hospitalized perhaps even in need of a ventilator.
For people with COVID-19 who require a ventilator, less than half survive. If it is me, more than likely I will not. Chances are too, I will refuse the ventilator, making it available for a younger person than me with a better chance for survival.
So what are we to do? Maintain social distance? Yes, and remember the CDC now recommends 10 feet. Wash hands? Yes, vigorously. And now, one more thing: Wear a mask. Wear it whenever you are outside, at the store, away from your home.
“We do not have the right to infect others, we do not have the right to let others infect us. We do not have the right to put further stress on our healthcare system. We do not have the right to put healthcare workers at risk.” Taking this to heart, perhaps city councils in the Gorge should consider an ordinance requiring the wearing of masks in public and issuing fines for noncompliance. Or better yet, give vouchers or even cash to those wear one.
So, wear a mask! Even in your own neighborhood. It’s a sign of caring.
Gary Young
Congratulations for The Ranch
After reading the article “The Ranch remains open, under ‘new’ ownership” (April 8, Columbia Gorge News), I would like to congratulate Brenda Windsor and Kevin Beeson and offer them encouragement. I would also like to share a little more information about the origins of The Ranch.
My paternal grandfather, Milt Downing, had begun to develop his Brookside orchard property with Brookside Market and Don Graves’ Chevron gas station. Thinking of his daughter, Elene Hyskell, he thought a small drive-in restaurant would help provide for her and her children. Then he became enamored with The Speck Restaurant in Portland that featured Colonel Sanders fried chicken. When he was unable to get a franchise in Hood River, he somehow connected with Deacon Jones fried chicken. The small drive-in developed into a larger square building, not a house as was reported in the article. Although my Aunt Elene was in charge, it became quite a family endeavor for people that had never run a restaurant. That’s where new owners Brenda and Kevin are miles ahead.
It became evident very soon when butter was melting down the shelves that a walk in refrigerator was necessary. Also a competent cook was important, and Nonie Johnson filled that need wonderfully. Cousin Jane Franz soon came aboard also to help make this work. Elene’s daughter Kathi, my brother Dennis, and others waited tables and washed dishes. My mom, Bertie Downing, made eggnog and mocha pies to sell. Even my maternal grandparents, Elmer and Lillie Moilanen, did the janitor work.
The original format was cafeteria style with Deacon Jones fried chicken and steaks on the menu. Grandpa insisted that “biscuits and honey were a must.”
When Tom Foley and Tom Manful bought The Ranch, I know my family gave a sigh of relief. They felt like they had been in over their heads.
Carolyn Downing Stevens
Kallery for DA
After reading one of the featured articles from the March 4 issue, I felt the urge to write in and hopefully encourage others. In the article, the long-time Hood River County District Attorney announced his retirement and then his endorsement of candidate Sean Kallery. As someone who has known Sean personally, I was very pleased to read this, and I have since learned more about Sean’s breadth of experience and professional achievements as a Deputy DA through the informative webinars he hosts each Saturday. His vision for HR County DA is exactly what we as a community should require for this important non-partisan position. Sean brings a fresh perspective to the office, which we need for continued improvement and advancement. As I’m sure many in our area would agree, living here is a key component of showing true insight and dedication to the community. First as a neighbor and friend, and now candidate for DA, Sean has shown his commitment to our proud community. I encourage your readers to register to vote by April 28, and to vote in the primary election in May for Sean Kallery for Hood River County District Attorney.
Khia Gilbert
Stay home
Electoralism is dead in the United States. The wealthy have so completely commandeered the levers of power in government, and by extension elections, that going to the polls is nothing more than a symbolic effort. Am I saying that you shouldn’t go to the polls? Of course not, but don’t expect it to change anything. What we need now is revolutionary action. What we need now is a general strike.
Stay home.
Stay home because it will mitigate the spread and severity of Coronavirus.
Stay home because it is clear that slowing human industrial activities can mitigate further damage to our increasingly fragile ecosystem.
And most importantly, stay home because your labor is the only leverage you have left, and the wealthy can’t eat their money.
You have nothing to lose but your chains.
Benjamin Sheppard
Stevens for Dist. 26
Let’s protect our rural eastern Oregon towns from Portland’s problems. A very capable friend of mine, Peggy Stevens, recently made the decision to run for the Oregon House of Representatives in District 26, which includes several communities on the outskirts of Portland. As a Representative for Oregon, Peggy’s influence in her district can affect us east of the Cascade Mountain Range from the huge block of Portland’s city voters. As such, Peggy needs our support to help her serve Oregonians in rural areas. Visit Peggy Stevens’ website, www.stevensfororegon.com. Our current representative, Courtney Neron, has been a rubber stamp for Portland politicians. She is eager to vote YES on every tax possible, including taxes and fees on kayaks, paddleboards, cell phones, paper bags, diapers and medicine. Peggy Stevens has lived in Oregon for at least 37 years, raised her family in Oregon and how has several grandchildren attending Oregon public schools. I sent a check to: Friends of Peggy Stevens, PO Box 861, Sherwood, OR 97140. Your financial support would also be greatly appreciated.
Joe Stewart
Shout out to Thomsen
I would like to give a shout out for Sen. Chuck Thomsen and his fellow Senators and Representatives. They stood on their principles and did everything they could to allow the voters of Oregon to weigh in on the critical issues that are being debated in the Oregon State Legislature. However, the Democratic Super Majority would not allow that to happen. They dug in their heels and refused to negotiate in good faith. Now that they have found out that their tactics did not work, they have once again changed their strategy and are attempting to recall our highly respected and admired Sen. Chuck Thomsen. It should be clear to everyone who lives in Hood River County that this recall effort is not being funded locally, but rather by some large groups in the Portland area who want to grow the Democratic Super Majority. We cannot allow these large groups to roll over us and recall Chuck. Now is the time for us to stand up and support Chuck Thomsen just like Chuck stood up for us in the Oregon Senate. Let’s roll up our sleeves and do the work needed to assure that Chuck will stay in the Oregon Senate to support us in the future.
Rick Larsen
‘Teetering our way’
It should tell us oodles that it is the Re(publican) governors who think there is a no-peeing section of the swimming pool. Those guys who want to please Trump. They were, like their prez, dumb enough for the money to install because they were safe and would just follow orders — just listen to them and watch their clueless eyes. Let’s get some money to Florida to register voters. Dumpy Don cannot win without Florida and it is teetering our way! And Bernie is lookin’ pretty wise now.
Remember, we buy insurance, pay more than we should to the great profit of the already rich (who have enough money to cover our risk at the beginning), cause we just can’t risk it ourselves, right? I mean, the odds are way against my car being destroyed, but that is a risk I do not think I can afford — it is disaster if I gamble and am wrong. BUT we figured the risk to those brothers and sisters who cannot afford insurance is acceptable. That is our society. As long as we are covered, those below can suffer their misfortunes and, really, we like to avoid hearing their details.
A more just, more Christian, society happens just now to make shared risks and benefits look pretty fair and reassuring, correct? Now that anyone can fall fast and hard, Joe Biden HAS TO say he would sign Medicare for All if a Congress passes it. Or he loses a bunch of Bernie’s base, at least their enthusiasm and paltry enthusiasm among us all is what killed Hillary. But if he goes further, if he says for profit health insurance, even the “Great” employer provided kind, is insufficient to our, the people’s, risks, he gets Bernie supporters’ enthusiasm, our energy! He shouldn’t be satisfied with our holding our noses and voting for him as the least evil of two lessers as we did with Ms. Clinton.
Bob Williams
