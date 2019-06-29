Greg Walden (R-Hood River) said this week that Congress must stop bad robocalls from burdening Americans. During an Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology markup for the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, Walden said, “Illegal robocalls affect the life of every American in harmful ways.”
During the hearing, Walden highlighted the severity of the problem, noting that, “According to one study last year, 47.8 billion robocalls were placed nationwide.
“Apparently it’s up to 25 billion this year already. That is 76 per person affected. And last month alone, 4.7 billion calls.”
Walden shared how this year he has already held 22 town halls, with 13 more scheduled for the upcoming weeks, and that at almost every town hall someone has asked what Congress is doing to stop bad robocalls, said a press release from Walden’s office.
The Stopping Bad Robocalls Act would require phone carriers to implement call authentication technology so that consumers can trust their caller ID at no cost of their own, said the press release.
The bill also includes provisions that would help carriers in rural America implement this new technology and would ensure that consumers have safeguards to prevent important calls from being blocked.
“When you receive a call from an unfamiliar number with a familiar zip code — say 541 for Oregonians in my district — you should be confident that there is a legitimate reason for the call,” said Walden. “Our legislation takes steps to give consumers more confidence.”
Walden has long been an advocate for stopping robocalls from harassing Americans, said the press release.
In addition to leading the effort to pass the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, last Congress, Walden helped champion the RAY BAUM’S Act, which reauthorized the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), said the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.