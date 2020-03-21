Our newspapers, The Hood River News and The Dalles Chronicle, remain committed to the communities they serve. The health and well-being of our employees and our readers will remain a top priority. Over the upcoming weeks, you will find both offices will have limited office hours. Many of our employees have been set up to work from home, while others are limiting their work hours.
This is not a decision we take lightly. It is scary, as businesses around us halt business hours, advertising promotions and day-to-day contact with customers, friends and neighbors. The concern and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has made each of us reevaluate daily as the situation evolves.
Our newsroom is working long hours, behind the scenes, preparing the most up-to-date news and information for our community. We have grouped up with other top newspaper organizations in Oregon to be sure each of us has the latest facts available on the coronavirus. Top health organizations in our state, along with local health professionals are continuing to provide information on the virus, so we can share this with our readers.
It is a difficult time for all of us. Our news organizations rely on advertising revenue to support their mission. Unfortunately, this model has been interrupted, as pre-print inserts and advertising investment, are paused. Schools have closed and changed the job of our sports reporters. The city council, county commission, the port meetings, plays and art shows have all been canceled, again, changing our weekly reporting.
Our newspapers will not stop our mission. We will continue to provide the latest facts on the pandemic to our community, but we will need to do so mostly behind closed doors as we work. Our staff will be seeing reduced hours and less pay as we continue to remain a viable business. We know we will get through this. Our newspaper team is committed to the communities it serves. It is a strong circle of friends and co-workers with one commonality, each has a passion for our business that remains unfaltering even in the most difficult of times.
We understand all businesses in our communities are struggling. To assist, our newspapers are offering deeply discounted rates so local businesses get their messages out. We are here to help you market in our newspapers and on our websites and social media.
We hope you will continue to invest in our newspaper’s mission of providing local news and information for our communities. Your feedback, letters, phone calls and emails are welcome. A kind word goes a long way during these difficult times.
Below are a few contacts:
- Editor — Kirby Neumann-Rea, Hood River News, 541-386-1234 ext. 104;
- hrnews@hoodrivernews.com
- Subscriber changes — Tanya Lindsey, circulation manager, Tlindsey@thedalleschronicle.com
- Advertising — Jody Thompson, advertising director, jthompson@hoodrivernews.com
- Publisher — Chelsea Marr, cmarr@hoodrivernews.com or cmarr@thedalleschronicle.com
We will continue to monitor this quickly evolving situation and are here to assist you as needed.
Thank you for your loyalty,
Chelsea Marr, publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.