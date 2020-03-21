Who knew Tom Brady was such a philanthropist?
Tuesday morning, in the wake of quarantining and mass closures, came the news of a 42-year-old quarterback who is going to take his ball and play somewhere else.
Thanks go to the NFL, and Newport Police Department, for providing us some needed distraction and, er, cleansing humor, in these difficult days.
Tom Brady, leaving New England? “Bar the doors! Put that man in social isolation!” So says Patriot nation.
“Tom Brady, heading to (Tampa Bay? Las Vegas?) somewhere clearly somewhere warmer than Boston? Great, a new place to hate!” so say the rest of the NFL fans who froth at the mouth over the guy no matter where he goes.
Brady sells tickets, for better or worse. And he creates drama every time he combs his hair. So he’s doing us all a favor.
With friends I’ve been trading notes on “Coronavirus playlists.” Everything from the REM song “It’s the End of the World As We Know It And I Feel Fine” to Bob Dylan’s “Everything is Broken?”
Sometimes I hit on things to include just by accident. I have “Sultans of Swing” playing as I write this.
Yes, that’s right: Dire Straits.
But is it all that bad? After all, Brady has given the nation Something Else To Talk About.
It’s fascinating to me that at the time when all other sports are shutting down (Golf! Kentucky Derby! Oh, no, please not NASCAR?) there’s the NFL, in the midst of its off-season, acting like nothing is happening.
Hey, baseball is pushing Opening Day to Memorial Day, but the NFL just keeps stiff-arming the national news:
Big trades! Tom Brady Takes His Talents Elsewhere! Expanding to 17 games!
The NFL is ADDING games — not canceling them. It’s either deluded or brilliant counter-marketing.
Let’s check the playlist: Supertramp’s “Crisis? What Crisis?”
Then, of course, there is the Iditarod — fitting for our times that the ONLY international sporting activity still on is the one best suited for our isolationist times: One person, miles from anywhere, with just a pack of dogs — in the frozen north.
When the going gets tough, the tough hit the tundra!
Speaking of tough, have you thought of shells or corncobs in case you run out of toilet paper?
Leave it to the comedians at Newport PD to add levity to the tension; according to The Oregonian newspaper, Newport PD issued a plea to people to stop calling 9-1-1 because they are out of toilet paper. Yes, this really happened, so the advice from the police was this: Get creative. They related (here’s an anachronism you did not see coming) via Facebook, that ancient Romans used a seasponge, and added that Newport is a seafaring town, and mariners of old “used old rope and anchor lines soaked in seawater.”
Suddenly, it makes sense: “Moby Dick” as bathroom reading material. And, the Facebook post ads, “Sea shells were also used.” Italics mine.
Toilet paper shortages being ridiculous, let’s focus on an actual, and serious shortage; As spelled out on page A1, the American Red Cross is currently experiencing a critical shortage of blood units. Taking nothing away from this sobering reality, perhaps, a new idea takes shape:
Kids are home from school, through at least April 28, right? Looking for activity and purpose ... and there’s the blood shortage ...
So: get the kids on the table, and take fifth-graders’ pints of blood.
Problems — plural — solved. Well, 12-year-olds have time on their hands, and they are young and healthy — and more than likely coronavirus-free.
It’s educational: They’ll learn new words like “phlebotemist.”
Plus, the kids will love it because they get cookies!
Hey, it’s “A Modest Proposal”: In the 18the century, Irish satirist Jonathan Swift wrote a satirical piece, under that title, facetiously suggesting the solution to the Irish famine was to eat the children.
He was assailed for what he wrote but, of course, the man was not serious: He was pointing out the brutal futility of British policy toward Ireland at the time: society itself was, in effect, consuming its young.
Just as I was working through such radical ideas the other morning, someone said to me, “It’s a strange new world.”
“No,” I replied, “it’s the same old world, just strange in new ways.”
Coronavirus playlist could include Richard Thompson’s “Keep Your Distance,” and, hey, for hope’s sake, “Teach Your Children” by CSN and Y.
On March 17 by random chance, I put on a The Decemberists’ album and then realized the portent in its title: “What A Terrible World, What A Beautiful World.” Song after song are full of a kind of grave hope: “Till the Water’s All Gone,” and “Easy Come Easy Go.” Another asks, “Won’t the mistral blow it all away?”
We could all wish for a strong wind to just clear things out. “A Beginning Song,” starts, “Let’s commence to coordinate our sights. Get ‘em square to rights. Condescend to calm this riot in your mind …”
Condescend to calm … not such a modest proposal.
