The chocolate cake was not the FIRST thing I went and looked at when I visited the county fair last week
Close, though. From the parking lot, I took a left into the Community Building and glanced at some quilts and other textiles, because they were right there.
Love the quilts; they are truly a cool part of the fair.
No, the cake came second. I gave the textiles a moment, and then bee-lined it to the baked goods.
With so much to see at county fair, why cake?
I wanted to see if someone else assumed the meltable mantle of Men-Only Chocolate Cake Baking contest.
And I was happy to see that there were TWO entries. It may not seem like that many, but bear with me.
First of all, I don’t expect you to recall (don’t you??) but perhaps you recall I “won” the contest in 2018.
Yessir, took home a $10 premium and bragging rights. Top-ranked chocolate cake in the land, dudes. (Certainly you recall now.)
Yes, mine was the ONLY chocolate cake. In 2018, no one else entered, and, okay, I earned not a blue ribbon but a red one.
Top-ranked, as in lone entry — and second-place. The judges gave me credit for creativity (one way of putting it), but declared the cake all but inedible due to my use of molasses in the recipe giving it a unique quality.
Call it an Aromatic Doorstop.
I could have sliced off a piece and entered it in Ceramics or Other Traditional Crafts.
So I extend my hearty congratulations to 2019 winner John Fine and Gary Reed, and thank them for entering. Definitely took the pressure off me.
Both entries looked yummy (no, I did not sneak a taste!) but John’s clearly deserved points for his cherry-studded take on Black Forest Cake.
I urge Gary and John, and all other men, to enter again in 2020. I may well be back to reclaim my cocoa-laced crown, but it will remain molasses free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.