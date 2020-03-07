You may have seen a lot of purple buses around town lately, and heard a lot about some GOrge Pass and are wondering what this is all about. Well, it’s about big changes that have been years in the making. These changes will help more people in the Hood River Valley get to more places for less cost than ever before.
What’s been happening? In 2017, after 25 years of operating as a basic dial-a-ride program, the local public bus system, Columbia Area Transit (CAT), with a mainly new board and new executive director decided the time was right to start providing additional transit options to the residents of Hood River County. We started small — a fixed route bus loop in the areas where we had been providing dial-a-rides. Then, after more community input, we developed a bigger fixed route bus loop going up to Odell and Parkdale. Oh yes, and we introduced the Pink Trolley in 2018 for weekend trips downtown. Since the Pink Trolley was so well received, we decided to highlight the purple that has always been part of our logo, redesign the logo and give you a Purple Bus you can’t miss!
We also believed that as Hood River has grown there are increasing numbers of people who are interested in public transit. Maybe they want to avoid parking and traffic congestion, or they are concerned about the environment. Some are just getting older and others don’t have a driver’s license or can’t afford a car. Also there are more tourists from Portland, and more locals who are familiar with public transit from places they lived before. We believe that people in the Gorge communities and in the Portland Metro area understand and value the beauty of this wonderful place in which we live and don’t want to see it jammed with cars and paved over for parking lots.
So we decided to try and greatly increase our services and applied for some grants to make that happen. Since we had already modernized many of our systems, and doubled our ridership, we were able to make a strong case. In July 2019, we received the largest grant from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) under their new State Transportation Improvement Fund discretionary program to take over providing the inter-city service of the Columbia Gorge Express (CGE). That two year grant, for just over $1.8 million, has allowed us to purchase new buses and increase service between the Gorge and Portland to eight times a day during the week and six times a day on the weekend.
But we knew there was another area that had no public service, which was up Highway 35. In November we secured a federal grant of $500,000 for two years and contracted with Mt. Hood Meadows to start service as far up as the ski area for this winter. We hope eventually to have year round service up and around the mountain connecting at Government Camp with Sandy Transit.
At CAT we’re making a wager that there is enough demand in the Gorge to support all this new service, and we really hope you’ll try it out. That’s why we developed the new GOrge GO Pass that covers all of CAT’s fixed route services for only $30 for the rest of 2020. You can get a pass on your phone or stop by the CAT office to get a card. Even better, Community ID holders get the pass for only $15. But hurry, the special introductory rate goes up on May 18.
We want to enhance local mobility, economic development and the affordable housing and climate mitigation goals of our county. We want to support the low-income residents who need our service, and the recreational riders who use it to expand their adventures.
We believe urban and rural alike will see the personal benefits of purchasing the pass to help address parking and traffic congestion at key trailheads and in towns within the Gorge corridor.
Our latest initiative is something parents and youth without drivers’ licenses should like. We’re working with the school district to provide free bus passes to students 17 and under with a Hood River County Student ID. Children under 10 always ride the bus for free if accompanied by an adult. Bottom line, you can take the whole family to Portland as many times as you want this year for as low as $30.
So please, hop on the bus and give it a try. You can park on the Heights and take the bus downtown this summer to avoid the parking hassles, or better yet ride your bike down and put it on the bus to come back up the hill! Take the bus to Multnomah Falls and take a hike — with no parking. Check out the new brewpubs in Cascade Locks, and don’t worry about driving back. Encourage your friends in Portland to come out by bus and leave their car at home, or take CAT to Gateway and the train to PDX. Think about what works for you. If we all work together, and get on the bus when we can, we’ll have new experiences, reduce our driving hassles and make the Gorge a more loved and less congested place.
Look for more information, and post your own stories about riding CAT, at RideCATbus.org or on our Facebook page.
Leanne Hogie is board chair, Hood River Transportation District, and Patty Fink is executive director of Columbia Area Transit. Hood River County Transportation District provides public transportation in and around Hood River County under the name of Columbia Area Transit (CAT).
