You just never know what might happen when you go to your 50th high school reunion.
I had returned to my upstate New York home town last year after five decades away. The Friday night party in a German-themed sports pub — next door to a historic brewery — was a delight with lots of laughter, story-telling, music, and a good bit of happy drinking.
After eight years of sobriety, I drank a lot of seltzer that night. I had resolved early the next morning to find a local 12-Step meeting before attending the formal reunion Saturday night. As luck would have it, I found a noontime AA meeting just one block from the previous night’s party.
An announcement was made at the AA meeting about an “OctSOBERfest” cookout in the Adirondacks the following week.
“OctSOBERfest? What a great idea!”I said to my friend, Rev. Kozen Sampson of the Mt. Adams Zen Buddhist Temple in Trout Lake upon his return to the Gorge.
Most folks would not believe how much fun it is to party clean and sober. And that’s where the idea came from.
OctSOBERfest in the Columbia Gorge will be hosted by the Trout Lake Abbey this Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
OctSOBERfest is a barbecue open to all friends, family and neighbors to share in celebrating recovery from addictions and alcoholism, Local musicians will be performing, tours of The Abbey grounds will be provided, and the grills will be fired up with sausages (including non-meat alternatives) and side dishes provided. Information about local programs supporting recovery from addictions and mental illness will be available.
Rev. Sampson, known as “Thay,” which means teacher, notes that he and the Mt. Adams Zen Temple, have been long-time supporters of peer-to-peer recovery support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. Thay Kozen notes that the 11th Step in 12 Step programs refers to seeking ‘… through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God, as we understand God...’
Thay Kozen adds, “Mt. Adams Zen Buddhist Temple is committed to decreasing the suffering of humankind by the use of Buddha’s teachings and practices. The Buddha’s first teaching of the 4 Noble Truths states: there is suffering in life (or dis-satisfaction); the cause of suffering is attachment; the ending of suffering is attainable; and there is a path that will take us to the end of suffering.”
An entire weekend has now been planned around the OctSOBERfest barbecue. Programs begin Friday evening with a gathering to share from several recovery organizations and traditions that incorporate mindfulness and meditation practices to promote spiritual growth.
A nationally known speaker, Gary Sanders of the Recovery Dharma movement, will be making a presentation Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Breakout sessions will include Living Yoga classes, a sampling of recovery meetings, and walking the Abbey Labyrinth on Saturday and Sunday morning.
We are particularly excited that Gary Sanders has accepted our invitation to speak this Saturday morning.
Sanders has been one of the original founders of the Refuge Recovery organization and is now a leader in the new international Recovery Dharma effort. Weekly Gorge Recovery Dharma meetings were begun in Hood River and The Dalles this past summer.
Thay Kozen offers, “…may all of us and our loved ones become empowered to decrease our suffering. And then, let us help others on this journey.”
