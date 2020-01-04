Looking ahead to 2020, there is much to be excited about.
Yes, it’s an election year, and the fractious nature of the American body politic is a clear cause for concern — though here in the Gorge, the votes will also include a number of key leadership roles in local government, and these are races that, in recent years, have been conducted constructively and professionally.
That list of public positions can be found on A5. We encourage all people who are eligible for the elected jobs to consider adding your talents to the local leadership pool.
Indeed, with this and all else to anticipate for 2020, it’s healthy to hold the viewpoint of “challenging circumstances as opportunities,” as Karen McGregor writes on this page.
Yes, it’s an election year, and the fractious nature of the American body politic is a clear cause for concern — though here in the Gorge, the votes will also include a number of key leadership roles in local government, and these are races that, in recent years, have been conducted constructively and professionally.
That list of public positions can be found on A5. We encourage all people who are eligible for the elected jobs to consider adding your talents to the local leadership pool.
Indeed, with this and all else to anticipate for 2020, it’s healthy to hold the viewpoint of “challenging circumstances as opportunities,” as Karen McGregor writes on this page.
In the spirit of making this year a good one, here’s a list of things we’ll track in the “new year.” Certainly many other examples could be cited, but this will get us going.
This is a good time to restate what we reported last week: The Hood River County Records and Assessment Office is changing its public business hours and passport service in 2020 in order to help its overworked staff operate more efficiently.
Starting Jan. 2, the office will be open weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. (closed for the lunch hour, noon to 1 p.m.), and passports will be issued by appointment only.
Passport appointments can be made over the phone at 541-386-1442 or online via the department’s page at www.co.hood-river.or.us.
This is a good time to restate what we reported last week: The Hood River County Records and Assessment Office is changing its public business hours and passport service in 2020 in order to help its overworked staff operate more efficiently.
Starting Jan. 2, the office will be open weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. (closed for the lunch hour, noon to 1 p.m.), and passports will be issued by appointment only.
Passport appointments can be made over the phone at 541-386-1442 or online via the department’s page at www.co.hood-river.or.us.
We’ll check in soon on the Hood River Police building review process, downtown parking study and Westside Concept Plan update.
The Chamber of Commerce’s monthly morning networking sessions name has been changed as part of a rebranding for 2020. The first “Morning Brew,” formerly Coffee Clatter, happens Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. at Kickstand Coffee.
We also look forward to sitting down with long-time local non-profit leader Leith Gaines, about her new role as executive director of Columbia Center for the Arts — and keeping everyone updated on Performing Arts Initiative’s plan to build a complex just west of town. The folks who guide the vibrant and multi-faceted Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association have big plans.
More immediately on the arts scene, there is new “Big Art” to report on and, musically, exciting things ranging from CGOA’s staging of “West Side Story” this spring to the renovation of the 51-year-old pipe organ at Riverside Community Church.
The Chamber of Commerce’s monthly morning networking sessions name has been changed as part of a rebranding for 2020. The first “Morning Brew,” formerly Coffee Clatter, happens Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. at Kickstand Coffee.
We also look forward to sitting down with long-time local non-profit leader Leith Gaines, about her new role as executive director of Columbia Center for the Arts — and keeping everyone updated on Performing Arts Initiative’s plan to build a complex just west of town. The folks who guide the vibrant and multi-faceted Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association have big plans.
More immediately on the arts scene, there is new “Big Art” to report on and, musically, exciting things ranging from CGOA’s staging of “West Side Story” this spring to the renovation of the 51-year-old pipe organ at Riverside Community Church.
Speaking of giving new life to cool things in tight places, two other examples we’ll keep an eye on: The Barones’ ongoing restoration of Union Building into condos and retail (and preservation of some of the remarkable history of the building) and the pending opening of Brimstone climbing gym in the old Asbury church building.
Moving outside, we’ll keep you posted on what’s up with the community-funded Oak Grove Park operation, and county operations in general, and what’s going on with the trails complex west of Hood River as well as projects such as Wy’east Middle School’s Bikes and Bytes trail, and the Lions’ addition of a roof and other improvements to the Mike Schend Stage at Jackson Park.
Moving outside, we’ll keep you posted on what’s up with the community-funded Oak Grove Park operation, and county operations in general, and what’s going on with the trails complex west of Hood River as well as projects such as Wy’east Middle School’s Bikes and Bytes trail, and the Lions’ addition of a roof and other improvements to the Mike Schend Stage at Jackson Park.
Other commercial and public facilities with imminent and long-range changes to look forward to include the coming realignment of Rand and Cascade Avenue, and three things in Cascade Locks: Public restrooms and other amenities being added at the WaNaPa Avenue overlook park, pFriem Brewery’s expansion and the new Thunder Island Brewery.
It’s also Leap Year. No way we would forget that.
Are there ways the 366-day year that happens every four years affects you directly? We’re interested in talking with local folks with Leap Year birthdays. Are you in college and about to celebrate your Feb. 29 birthday for the fourth time? Are you a retiree about to turn “20”? Let editor Kirby Neumann-Rea know at kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.
With so much to look forward to this year, it’s also fun to think about things that come along every four years.
Are there ways the 366-day year that happens every four years affects you directly? We’re interested in talking with local folks with Leap Year birthdays. Are you in college and about to celebrate your Feb. 29 birthday for the fourth time? Are you a retiree about to turn “20”? Let editor Kirby Neumann-Rea know at kneumannrea@hoodrivernews.com.
With so much to look forward to this year, it’s also fun to think about things that come along every four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.