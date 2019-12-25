Freedom of speech and religion are intertwined as basic American, and human, rights.
Both need to be fully respected — even when we disagree with what others are saying.
At the end of each year, this newspaper publishes the Readerboard Year, a list of messages that are an important part of the community conversation about faith and many other topics. The list serves, in part, as a reminder of our inherent rights to free expression and worship.
The annual list is a compilation of messages seen throughout the year on changeable church and other signboards around the Gorge, and is intended as a celebration of the ideas that help define us — from the humorous and philosophical to the cantankerous and controversial.
Yet this week the Readerboard Year gains a new, bittersweet meaning as we witness an apparent act of vandalism to one of the church boards, at Belmont Drive Missionary Baptist, which has a long list of messages in this year’s Readerboard Year, seen on page A8. People have messed with the church’s readerboard letters in the past, which is bad enough, but damaging the church sign goes too far and we hope somehow whoever is responsible will be held accountable.
Reader Nancy Johanson Paul called out the hatefulness of the act in her letter on this page. No sign or other piece of private or public property deserves such treatment. As Paul points out, it’s a crime, and vandalism is never an appropriate action.
We extend our hopes to Pastor Mike Harrington that in 2020 he continues the good fight, even if his messages occasionally rankle.
Repairing damage such as this is never cheap, Consider sending a $20 to the church to help with the project, at 4200 Belmont. Signs are important, and gifts such as that are a big help to a small congregation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.