State Champion Water Polo athletes cheer from aboard a fire truck Saturday in the parade honoring the boys’ and girls’ teams that won the Class 5A titles on Nov. 16. Hood River, Wy’east and West Side fire trucks carried the athletes and coaches from the waterfront, through downtown and the Heights and back as a congratulatory town tour for a Hood River historic first: Double titles by girls and boys playing the same sport in the same season. Two athletes did double duty that morning: Firefighter cadets Corbett Blackman and Saylor Sunby of the boys team wore their turnouts atop the West Side truck, which they rode to the parade formation after spending the morning in fire training.
