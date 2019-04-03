Columbia Center for the Arts presents the arts exhibition, “Migration,” for the month of April.
CCA challenged artists to consider and respond to the definition: “Movement from one part of something to another.”
The opening reception for “Migration” will be on First Friday, April 5, from 6-8 p.m.
Live music will be performed by CCA Teen Apprentice, Nobel Williams, and Janet Essley will give an artist talk.
“Migration” is an opportunity for artists to bring attention to the ways and reasons for movement around the world. “Whether it be economic, political, cultural, religious, environmental, or a reason beyond one’s control, people have and will continue to migrate,” said CCA Executive Director MiKayla Ryan.
Participating artists include Debora Lorang, Sara Yeomans, Joe Reece, Nancy H. Brown, Julie Shangguan, Erin Doty, Julie Abowitt, Irene Jonas, Kristi Heck, Diana Milia, Hampton Rodriguez, Myrna Anderson, Alan Root, Jurgen Hess, Gigi Conot, Judi L. Baker, Janet Essley, Tim Moore, Daniel Dancer, Tom Lehmann, Matthew Dockrey and Brad Lorang.
CCA’s lobby will have a solo show of Rich Bergeman’s photography.
Bergeman said, “A native of Ohioan and an Oregonian since 1976, I discovered what photography was really about the first time I looked through the ground glass on an old 4-by-5-inch press camera in 1985, and ever since I’ve enjoyed a romance with the iconic, the serene, and the patina of things past their time. For the past couple of decades I’ve been investigating and interpreting local histories of the Northwest through photographs of what’s been left behind.”
In the nook, CCA will display the Hood River Reads Poster Contest entries by HRVHS students, as well as feature the photography series “The Hands that Feed Us” by Laurel Sparks.
In speaking about “The Hands that Feed Us,” Sparks said, “We all have a heritage. We all came from a place other than here. America is a country founded by immigrants. I am an immigrant … I am so honored that I’ve been able to work with local tribes, farmers, and chefs to bring this farm to table photo series to life.”
CCA Off-Site Exhibitions
In addition to CCA’s primary location, the organization features artists off-site at Windermere Real Estate and Cathedral Ridge Winery.
Artist Jen Smith is featured at Cathedral Ridge Winery through the end of May, with an opening artist reception on April 17 from 6-9 p.m. Smith’s works are done primarily on wood panels. Her medium of choice is charcoal conte’ stick, compressed charcoal, and occasionally watercolor and acrylic. The images are graphic but very soft and natural. All are welcome. Cathedral Ridge Winery is located at 4200 Post Canyon Drive in Hood River.
Artist Charlene Rivers is featured at Windermere Real Estate for the month of April. Rivers is a Gorge-based painter with a focus on acrylic on canvas. She said, “I consider my work a creative journey. Having painted many years from photography and observation, my focus is changing. I am drawing more from my imagination while retaining the bold color and whimsy.”
All are welcome to stop by Windermere Real Estate on Oak Street.
