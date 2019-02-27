All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 13 — Highway 35 near Doc Road — Officer made contact with a male whose truck was stuck by a passing semi as he was chaining up near the bottom of Highway 35.
Feb. 13 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 14 — May Street, 2800 block — A commercial truck that had been left during a snowstorm and blocking the westbound lane of May Street, was towed.
Feb. 15 — May Street, 1100 block — Officer took a report of a female who was struck by a vehicle that was entering into a parking lot. The female sustained an injury to her shoulder and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Feb. 15 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Hood River female reported a hit and run with damage to her vehicle.
Feb. 16 — Ninth and State — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 10 — Hood River — Washington female arrested for a warrant issued out of Clackamas County. The female was issued a criminal citation for failure to appear, and then released with a court date due to medical reasons.
Feb. 14 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — A report was initiated regarding a male contacting a minor female. The contact was in violation of his release agreement from NORCOR.
Feb. 14 — State Street, 300 block — Transient male arrested for a violation of his probationary terms.
Feb. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a warrant out of The Dalles.
Feb. 16 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Male suspect was transported to NORCOR on a valid and confirmed warrant out of Umatilla County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Theft II reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.