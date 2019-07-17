All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 7 — Ninth Court — Hood River resident arrested for felony domestic assault after the subject kicked in the door to an apartment and assaulted a female. He also menaced her with a knife and caused damage to the door. The subject was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
July 11 — Belmont Drive — Cold domestic reported (strangulation).
July 13 — Second Street — Assault reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 14 — Westcliff Drive — Vehicle was called in for hitting a guardrail on I-84 and failing to maintain lane. An officer observed the vehicle driving recklessly, almost causing an accident.
The male driver was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 7 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 8 — State Street, 600 block — Male contacted regarding a hit and run. The male’s vehicle was hit on the passenger side. The suspect vehicle did not attempt to leave a note or contact the victim.
July 10 — Hood River — A vehicle was towed that was blocking a southbound lane of travel on 12th Street as well as the egress off of Nix Drive.
July 11 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Damage done to a vehicle by a passing semi-truck reported.
July 12 — Hood River — Non-injury three car motor vehicle collision reported.
July 12 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Vehicle reported to have been damaged in a hit and run.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 8 — Hood River — Officer took a call of a no contact order being violated several times in the past week.
July 13 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Bingen resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Washington state.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 9 — Hull Street, 900 block — Stolen license plate reported.
July 9 — Seventh Street, 1000 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
July 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
Other:
July 9 — Rand and Wasco — Transient male contacted regarding loitering in a parking lot. The male was instructed to clean up the litter and mess in the area. The male was contacted again across the street after the officer noticed he had thrown garbage in the middle of the street.
July 9 — 13th Street, 1400 block — Set of keys found near the Indian Creek Trail. The keys were placed into safekeeping.
July 10 — Jackson Park — Abandoned bike was lodged at the city bike impound.
July 11 — Hood River — A report was generated regarding an incident which required the department of human services child welfare being called to preform an in-home evaluation of a family.
July 11 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was placed on a peace officer’s mental hold and was transported to the hospital.
July 13 — State Street, 1200 block — Hood River resident contacted, who had been found intoxicated and sleeping in an employee vehicle.
