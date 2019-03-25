All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 16 — I-84 at exit 64 — Officers made contact with a vehicle that was sitting sideways along the shoulder of the highway.
The male driver had outstanding warrants and was lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 13 — 12th Street, 800 block — Stolen vehicle recovered near a parking garage.
March 14 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Theft of services reported in which a couple left from their hotel room without paying for their stay.
March 15 — Second Street, 200 block — Stolen firearm reported. In the same reported incident, additional property was reported as stolen. The report is to be reviewed by the district attorney.
March 16 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
March 16 — Fourth Street, 0-100 block — Stolen iPhone reported.
March 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.
March 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for robbery III and theft III.
Other:
March 10 — 12th Street, 800 block — Officer took into custody a rape kit on an agency assist for Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
March 10 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — A 9mm magazine was found in a business parking lot and turned in for safekeeping.
March 11 — Adrienne Lane — Female placed into protective custody for advising an officer on several different occasions that she wanted to do herself harm. She was later transported back home.
March 16 — 12th Street, 800 block — Officer recovered a bag of an unknown substance.
