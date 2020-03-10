All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 2 — Oak Street — Hood River male shot with a conducted electrical weapon after charging at a law enforcement officer. The man was arrested and charged with menacing after raising a hammer at his mother and telling her he was going to strike her.
March 4 — State Street — Officer responded to an assault. One male had a large gash on his forehead and was transported to the hospital. The other male was located and interviewed regarding the altercation.
March 6 — Wasco Loop — Officer responded to a bus stop regarding an altercation between two males. The officer was unable to locate the male suspect.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 2 — Eugene Street, 1700 block — Officer responded to a residence that had been vandalized by an unknown party.
March 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Vehicle reported to have been vandalized in a parking lot.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 1 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 1 — I-84 at exit 62 — Portland resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
March 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered more than three times the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 1 — Front and State — Officer responded to a traffic crash. A female and her young son were struck by a semi. Medics were called to the scene and all parties were cleared of any significant injuries.
Feb. 2 — Belmont Drive, 2100 block — Damaged to a parked vehicle reported.
March 7 — 13th and May — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 3 — Sixth and State — Male arrested for a probation violation.
March 4 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported. A male subject was restrained from contacting the person but had been attempting contact through social media.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 5 — N. Second Street, 100 block — Theft reported.
March 7 — 10th Street, 1000 block — Stolen front license plate off a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
March 4 — 25th Street, 400 block — Officers dispatched to a residence where a male was reported to be unresponsive and not breathing. It was determined the man had passed away a few days before.
March 5 — Cascade Avenue, 1300 block — Officer took a report of a violation of a parenting agreement.
