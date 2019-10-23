Among more than 100 quilts on display at last weekend’s Columbia Gorge Guild Quilt Show were those by members who transformed song titles into fabric creations in the “Your Song” quilt challenge. Here are five entrants in the challenge — in which participants take a theme or question and provide an interpretation. The result: references to songs ranging from early-20th century folk tunes to current hits. Here are five entrants in the challenge — see if you can guess the songs. A few hints: Pictured include a ‘60s jazz standard, three ‘80s pop tunes frequently heard on adult radio, and a 2019 Internet viral hit song.
Answers below.
*
*
*
*
*
Your Song answers:
Mary Callahan — “Another One Bites The Dust,” Queen
Claudia Noldge — “Hip To Be Square,” Hughie Lewis and the News
Pat Gayman — “Purple Rain,” Prince
Laurie Sherburn — “Take Five,” Dave Brubeck quartet
Kim Vogel — “Baby Shark,” Pinkfong (and others)
