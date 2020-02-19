Sam Bauer has joined First Interstate as bank president of the Hood River market.
Bauer is responsible for management oversight of the Hood River branch as well as business development. He will be based at the Hood River branch, located at 2500 Cascade Ave.
Bauer has 20 years of banking experience in the Hood River area while employed at US Bank as a personal banker, branch manager, district manager/market president, and commercial relationship manager. He looks forward to building relationships and collaborating with partners internally and externally, said a First Interstate press release.
A native Oregonian, Bauer received his bachelor’s degree from University of California, Davis. An active member of the community, he has served for 15 years in the Hood Rotary and is a member of the Columbia Gorge Community College Small Business Advisory Committee, the Mid-Columbia Economic Development Budget Committee, and the Hood River Waterfront Recreation Committee. Additionally, he is the former vice president of the Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association.
First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Mont., delivering banking and wealth management services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.