Who's your farmer?

A&J ORCHARDS. LLC
Hood River, OR
541-386-1974
Apples, pears, cherries. Family owned and operated for 100 years! Pick up fruit at the orchard or delivery available.
Columbia Blossom
Organic Orchards
Mosier, OR
541-478-2084
Fruit, Wine. Family-owned operation producing peaches, cherries, nectarines, plums, apricots, table grapes and wine grapes. Certified organic by Oregon
Tilth for over 20 years. No u-pick.
Commercial, Consumers. Call to add
name to list for seconds.
Columbia Gorge
Gluten Free
Bingen, OR
www.columbiagorgeglutenfree.com
541-387-0343
Gluten Free Baked Goods. Woman owned bakery using locally sourced products
to create delectable delights that you
won’t even know it’s missing the wheat! Restaurants. Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, Online
Dickey Farms
Bingen, WA
509-493-2636 ext 1
Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Eggs,
Bakery. The farm supplies store in Bingen on Hwy 14. Dickey’s Corn, tomatoes,
cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, squash, peaches, apricots, cherries. Local dairy, poultry, pork and beef. Commercial, Restaurants, Consumers.
EmERSON DELL FARM
The Dalles, OR
541-296-4747
Emerson Dell Farm raises crops and cattle using no-till practices and a focus on healthy soils, animals, and food. We are a fifth generation family farm founded in 1883. 100% grass finished natural beef available in quarters, halves and wholes and Soft white wheat and DNS wheat berries. Check out our website for more information.
FLOURISH FARM FLOWERS
Hood River, OR
nicole@flourishfarmflowers.com
715-781-9818
Farm flowers grown using organic
methods for your wedding, event, business, and home. Wholesale flowers. Flower CSA. A diverse array of perennials and annuals. Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, CSAs,
Wedding and Event Arrangements
Green Pastures Farm
Trout Lake, WA
509-395-2233
Multicolor eggs from chickens living the good life, grass and vegetarian feed,
lots of indoor barn space for the winter, no medications except vaccinations. Retail, restaurants, on-farm sales, CSA’s. Supplying local eggs since 1993.
KIYOKAWA FAMILY
ORCHARDS
Parkdale, OR
541-352-7115
Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Beverages, Jams, jellies, and apple cider.
Family-owned and operated farm since 1911. Local and sustainably grown
produce, some certified organic, and
utilize a farm management system
that incorporates best practices.
Commercial, Institutional, Restaurants, Farmers’ Markets, Farmstands
Klickitat Bison
Company
Centerville, WA
509-773-4450
Bison. Grassfed bison raised without
antibiotics or hormones on chemical-free high prairie pastures. Field-slaughtered
and processed locally. Available by whole or half. Ground and steaks available by the pound. Lean and flavorful, bison is
the original red meat. Consumers.
ROSEDALE FRUIT FARM
Mosier, OR
541-478-3368
Cherries. small d\family farm growing
eleven varietiies of sweet cherries for
UPick. Open seven days a week during cherry harvest — approximately mid June through July. Call or check our website
for updates.
