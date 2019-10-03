You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Who's your farmer?

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

A&J ORCHARDS. LLC

Hood River, OR

karenasai@hotmail.com

541-386-1974

Apples, pears, cherries. Family owned and operated for 100 years! Pick up fruit at the orchard or delivery available.

Columbia Blossom

Organic Orchards

Mosier, OR

www.ColumbiaBlossom.com

jim@columbiablossom.com

541-478-2084

Fruit, Wine. Family-owned operation producing peaches, cherries, nectarines, plums, apricots, table grapes and wine grapes. Certified organic by Oregon

Tilth for over 20 years. No u-pick.

Commercial, Consumers. Call to add

name to list for seconds.

Columbia Gorge

Gluten Free

Bingen, OR

www.columbiagorgeglutenfree.com

teresa@gorgeglutenfree.com

541-387-0343

Gluten Free Baked Goods. Woman owned bakery using locally sourced products

to create delectable delights that you

won’t even know it’s missing the wheat! Restaurants. Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, Online

Dickey Farms

Bingen, WA

store@dickeyfarmsinc.com

509-493-2636 ext 1

Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Eggs,

Bakery. The farm supplies store in Bingen on Hwy 14. Dickey’s Corn, tomatoes,

cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, squash, peaches, apricots, cherries. Local dairy, poultry, pork and beef. Commercial, Restaurants, Consumers.

EmERSON DELL FARM

The Dalles, OR

emersondellfarm.com

emersondellfarm@gmail.com

541-296-4747

Emerson Dell Farm raises crops and cattle using no-till practices and a focus on healthy soils, animals, and food. We are a fifth generation family farm founded in 1883. 100% grass finished natural beef available in quarters, halves and wholes and Soft white wheat and DNS wheat berries. Check out our website for more information.

FLOURISH FARM FLOWERS

Hood River, OR

FlourishFarmFlowers.com

nicole@flourishfarmflowers.com

715-781-9818

Farm flowers grown using organic

methods for your wedding, event, business, and home. Wholesale flowers. Flower CSA. A diverse array of perennials and annuals. Consumers, Farmers’ Markets, CSAs,

Wedding and Event Arrangements

Green Pastures Farm

Trout Lake, WA

greenpastures@gorge.net

509-395-2233

Multicolor eggs from chickens living the good life, grass and vegetarian feed,

lots of indoor barn space for the winter, no medications except vaccinations. Retail, restaurants, on-farm sales, CSA’s. Supplying local eggs since 1993.

KIYOKAWA FAMILY

ORCHARDS

Parkdale, OR

www.mthoodfruit.com

info@mthoodfruit.com

541-352-7115

Vegetables, Berries, Fruit, Beverages, Jams, jellies, and apple cider.

Family-owned and operated farm since 1911. Local and sustainably grown

produce, some certified organic, and

utilize a farm management system

that incorporates best practices.

Commercial, Institutional, Restaurants, Farmers’ Markets, Farmstands

Klickitat Bison

Company

Centerville, WA

www.klickitatbison.com

maryjean@centurylink.net

509-773-4450

Bison. Grassfed bison raised without

antibiotics or hormones on chemical-free high prairie pastures. Field-slaughtered

and processed locally. Available by whole or half. Ground and steaks available by the pound. Lean and flavorful, bison is

the original red meat. Consumers.

ROSEDALE FRUIT FARM

Mosier, OR

www.rosedalefruitfarm.com

rosedalefruitfarm@gmail.com

541-478-3368

Cherries. small d\family farm growing

eleven varietiies of sweet cherries for

UPick. Open seven days a week during cherry harvest — approximately mid June through July. Call or check our website

for updates.

From the mountain to the river, these are your local farmers, growers, and producers — working hard to provide fresh produce year-round.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.