The board of directors for Hood River County School District invites community members to attend two open meet-and-greet sessions scheduled with the Superintendent of Schools finalist:
Dr. Sara Hahn-Huston, currently the executive director of secondary education at Gresham-Barlow School District.
Community members and staff will have the opportunity to ask questions and submit feedback at these two sessions.
Both sessions will take place on Monday, April 29: From 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Wy’east Middle School, 3000 Wyeast Road, and from 5-7 p.m. at the School District Board Room, 1011 Eugene St.
“We’re excited about Dr. Hahn-Huston’s demonstrated success in diverse, multi-lingual, multicultural school communities,” said Board Vice Chair Rich Truax. “The board has been impressed throughout the search process with the qualities and qualifications that Sara would bring to our school district. We are excited to present Sara as the finalist for the superintendency and are hopeful to include constructive feedback from staff, students and community members into the decision-making process.”
After a nationwide search process and a round of interviews, the board narrowed their search from 27 total applicants for the position. They considered desired qualities gathered from surveys and face-to-face meetings with staff, civic leaders, community partners and families of students.
Respondents most desired a superintendent candidate that “is willing to listen to input, but is a decision maker,” “has leadership skills to respond to challenges of ethnic and cultural diversity,” and is “able to work with legislators and lead the organization through the legislative process.”
Hahn-Huston has worked for Gresham-Barlow since 2015. She has nearly three decades experience as an educator, including 10 years as a teacher and experience as a principal in dual-language schools. Her highlights at Gresham-Barlow, a district serving 11,000 students, include:
Leading the ongoing professional learning for eight principals and 10 assistant principals
Leading the transition and purchase of digital curricula with careful fiscal stewardship
Implementing the High School Success Plan and redesign of alternative programs with demonstrated improvement in ninth-graders on track to graduate
“In addition to her years of experience as an educator, Dr. Hahn-Huston exhibits many of the qualities requested in the public input process,” Truax said.
