Lucy Steele (Sofie Larsen-Teskey) and Elinor (Aleeyah Enriquez) come to an understanding of sorts; also pictured are Ethan Happy and Erick Lizama, who move the chairs the two are seated upon to punctuate the meaning behind the words.

 Trisha Walker

“Sense and Sensibility” is now playing at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater. Tickets and times: March 8-9 & 15-16, 7 p.m., and March 10, 2 p.m. The show is directed by Rachel Harry. Tickets are $10 adults and $8 students and seniors.

