“Sense and Sensibility” is now playing at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater. Tickets and times: March 8-9 & 15-16, 7 p.m., and March 10, 2 p.m. The show is directed by Rachel Harry. Tickets are $10 adults and $8 students and seniors.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
HOT JOBS
VIEW ALL JOBS
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- School bus accident injuries nine students
- Multiple accidents on I-84; winter weather advisory in effect
- Chamber gives out 2018 thanks and honors
- School district starts boundary change process
- Letters to the Editor for March 2
- Donna Johnson
- Obituary: Donna Sheirbon
- Parkdale team wins OBOB Invitational
- Snow, but not necessarily ice, expected to build up
- Letters to the Editor for March 6
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- 'Sense and Sensibility" continues run
- The Porch: March 9 edition
- Obituary: Bill Trent
- Damaged power pole causes 5-hour power outage; 911 unaffected
- Multiple accidents on I-84; winter weather advisory in effect
- Travelogue: The American South: A trip through places of painful history
- Feast of Words Saturday helps library programs in Odell
- Entertainment Update for March 6
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.