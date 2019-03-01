A9 Sense and Sensibility Brandon and Marianne.JPG

"Sense and Sensibility" opens this weekend at Hood River Valley High School. Above, Colonel Brandon (Liam Baker) reads to Marianne (Kelsey Stewart) in a closing scene.

 Trisha Walker

Hood River Valley High School’s theater department opens its winter play, “Sense and Sensibility,” this weekend, directed by Rachel Harry. Shows are March 1-2, March 8-9 and March 15-16 at 7 p.m. and March 10 at 2 p.m. at the HRVHS Bowe Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Above, Colonel Brandon (Liam Baker) reads to Marianne (Kelsey Stewart) in a closing scene.

