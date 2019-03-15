A9 sense and sense.JPG

Mrs. Dashwood (Freya Chase) and Elinor (Aleeyah Enriquez) during an emotional scene.

 Photo by Trisha Walker

Hood River Valley High School Theater Department’s winter play, “Sense and Sensibility,” ends its run this weekend, March 15-16 at 7 p.m. in the school’s Bowe Theater. The play is directed by Rachel Harry. Tickets are $10 adults and $8 students and seniors. Above is Mrs. Dashwood (Freya Chase) and Elinor (Aleeyah Enriquez) during an emotional scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.