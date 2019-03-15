Hood River Valley High School Theater Department’s winter play, “Sense and Sensibility,” ends its run this weekend, March 15-16 at 7 p.m. in the school’s Bowe Theater. The play is directed by Rachel Harry. Tickets are $10 adults and $8 students and seniors. Above is Mrs. Dashwood (Freya Chase) and Elinor (Aleeyah Enriquez) during an emotional scene.
