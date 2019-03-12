Yvette Black
Yvette Marie Speedis Black, age 49, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home March 5, 2019. Public viewing will be held at Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 13 from noon to 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend the gathering at the Celilo Long House beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral will be 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 14 at the Celilo Long House with processional to the IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles, to follow.
