All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 12 — Dee Highway — Assault reported.
March 14 — S.E. Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding the welfare of a female (harassments/threats).
March 16 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
March 13 — Van Horn Drive, 2800 block — Criminal trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 12 — Stadelman Drive, 3300 block — Deputy took a report of an intoxicated driver. The deputy located the male, whose BAC registered .18 percent. The male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 13 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Suspected hit and run reported.
March 14 — Sherman Avenue near E. Third — Three car, non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
March 15 — Bassler Drive, Parkdale — Single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
March 16 — Highway 35 at Glass Road — Two vehicle, non-injury crash reported.
March 16 — I-84 at exit 47, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 15 — Post Canyon Drive, 4600 block — Deputy responded to a report regarding possible illegal wood cutting and trespass. The suspect was subsequently arrested for an unrelated warrant.
March 17 — Highway 35, 2300 block, Pine Grove — Female arrested for a warrant. In the same incident, a male was arrested for violation of a restraining order and giving false information to a peace officer.
Theft or burglary:
March 14 — Tucker Road, 1100 bock — Burglary and theft reported.
Other:
March 13 — Powerdale Dam parking lot — Male contacted regarding a dog bite complaint.
March 16 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block — Officer served an order of assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.