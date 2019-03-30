All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
March 19 — Eagle Creek Campground, Cascade Locks — Sheriff’s office received an online report of vandalism.
March 19 — Van Nuys Drive, Parkdale — Hit and run reported.
March 19 — Paasch Drive, 3000 block — Stolen mail and a damaged mailbox reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 21 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Deputy responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
March 21 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Minor arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 22 — Central Vale Drive, 3600 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card reported.
Theft or burglary:
March 28 — May Street, 1600 block — Two juveniles were cited for theft.
March 23 — Viento State Park — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and theft reported.
Other:
March 19 — Davis Drive — Deputies assisted Department of Human Services (DHS) with investigating a possible child abuse.
March 22 — State Street, 300 block — Found property reported.
