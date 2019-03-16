All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 8 — Adams Loop — Child abuse reported. The father was subsequently arrested for felony domestic strangulation (assault).
March 9 — S.W. John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to an assault call.
March 9 — Sherman Avenue — Deputy assisted the Hood River City Police with a domestic assault call.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
March 10 — Indian Creek, 1200 block — Deputy took a report of a female walking in the middle of the roadway, creating a hazard for vehicles. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 7 — State Street, 300 block — Identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 5 — Highway 35 near Baseline Drive, Parkdale — Deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash involving elk. The vehicle was towed.
March 6 — I-84 at milepost 68, Mosier — Deputy took a non-injury traffic crash report.
Theft or burglary:
March 4 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Theft from a motor vehicle reported to have occurred in a parking lot.
March 6 — Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female contacted regarding a theft complaint.
Other:
March 4 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Mt. Hood Ski Patrol had a search and rescue into an out-of-bounds area. Two adults were located uninjured and taken back to the ski area.
March 5 — State Street, 300 block — Lost wallet reported. It was later returned to its owner.
March 8 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
