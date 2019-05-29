Slopeswell Cider Co. has launched a small space at their Heights cidery and taproom for local art exhibitions. On Thursday, June 6, the monthly exhibition opens with “Still Lifes” by artist Elizabeth Chapman Terhaar.
Join the artist to sip cider and chat about her artwork on June 6 at 5 p.m. in the Slopeswell taproom, 1021 12th St., Hood River.
Artwork will be on sale to the public and all proceeds from her exhibition will benefit Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center (CGCAC), a non-profit caring for children in our community.
In addition, throughout the exhibition, proceeds from Keel Cider will benefit CGCAC.
“I’ve spent a few years working in the arts here in Hood River, and when I started my career at the cidery last year, I just knew Slopeswell was the perfect place to continue fostering creativity and supporting the community,” said Operations Manager Kristyn Fix, who added, “This series will run through the end of 2019 with a different artist featured each month, and I’m always looking to book new artists too.”
“Still Lifes” is a series of still life paintings with fruit as the subject matter.
“I first started this series of still lifes as a creative outlet to reintroduce myself to painting. Food and family are integral parts of our collective history. I have many fond memories of the kitchen with multiple generations pitching in and sharing in the laughter and camaraderie of the process,” said Terhaar.
Terhaar studied painting instructed by her grandmother, Dorothy Chapman, a high school art teacher in Houston, Texas. Her mother, Lucinda Chapman, taught her clay hand-building and fused glass.
At Newport High School, Richard Wiesner gave Terhaar a solid foundation in the arts including darkroom photography, figure drawing, painting and pottery. At the University of Oregon, Terhaar studied design and art history with a study abroad in Spain, where she “marveled at the works” of Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, and Francisco José de Goya y Lucientes, said a press release.
Currently, in Hood River, Terhaar is taking pottery classes at the Clay Commons with Dyana Fiediga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.