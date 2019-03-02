As the great digging-out continues after winter-worn February, the “partly cloudy” weather icon will likely carry the day at least through the weekend.
Things will be getting warmer — generally.
The 10-day Gorge weather forecast calls for partly (or mostly) cloudy conditions through March 4, with a return to snow and rain through March 6, and temperatures in the 40s starting March 8.
Saturday and Monday are the only days with a predicted precipitation of less than 20 percent.
A few caveats as the Gorge enters a tenuously more temperate time:
Keep the shovels handy, but make sure you have your sunglasses at the ready, too.
Transporation and pedestrian safety concerns remain, including icy roads and sidewalks.
Also, keep in mind visibility limitations. Those hulking snow berms at every intersection are not going to melt away anytime soon. Use caution when proceeding. Other cars, and pedestrians, are also trying to get around them.
