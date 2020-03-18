Three Gorge area women have each received a $1,500 Live Your Dream Award from Soroptimist International of Hood River (SIHR).
Audra Moffett and Angela Velazquez of Hood River and Michelle Knight of The Dalles received their checks the evening of March 11.
The Live Your Dream Awards provide financial assistance to women who have primary financial responsibility for their household and who are enrolled in school to better their economic future. Since the Live Your Dream Award is not a scholarship, the funds can be used for any educational expenses, including tuition, childcare, transportation or textbooks, said a press release.
Said Soroptimist Kate Dougherty, “‘We want our community to know that the funds we raise are placed into the hands of real women, working hard to improve their future and the future of their families.”
Funds to support the Live Your Dream Awards are raised each year at events such as the Soroptimist women’s film series, “Lunafest, Films about Women, for Women and by Women.”
LunaFest, which had been scheduled for April 8-9, at the Center for the Arts in Hood River, has been postponed.
