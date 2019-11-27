You’ve made your list, you’ve checked it twice, and now you’re faced with finding everything from token gifts for the office to something a bit more meaningful for that special person in your life.
Whether you’re looking to spend $1 or $1,000, everything you need can be acquired locally.
$1“Oh, sure,” you might be thinking, “you can’t get anything for $1.” Well, it turns out you can: Waucoma Bookstore, downtown Hood River on Oak Street, has Harry Potter wand pens for $1.
$10 Know someone who loves their phone or iPod?
PopSockets can be found at Hood River Stationers, downtown Hood River. These are handy gadgets for phone handling, propping up and increasing grip, and they come in a variety of colors and patterns.
$15 Hood River Stationers also carries Snark City mugs that will run you $14.99. Sayings include “I might look like I’m doing nothing, but in my head, I’m quite busy” and “I’m silently correcting your grammar.”
Or maybe your phone addicted friend needs an Airpods case — those run $15 at Waucoma Bookstore.
$25 Tammy’s Floral, 1215 12th St., on the Heights in Hood River, has a large assortment of newly arrived Jellycat plush toys that range from $15 to $25 or more. These stuffed animals are incredibly soft and prefect for infants and children — or those who are young at heart. They also have a wide variety of houseplants and containers to liven up any indoor space.
Over at Footwise, Oak Street, Hood River, you can get a pair of Yak Tracks for $20. These traction clamp-ons make walking in the ice and snow much, much easier.
$40 Have a coffee lover on your list? Dog River Coffee, located on Oak Street in downtown Hood River, sells the popular Chemex coffee maker for $42: An elegant, pour-over style glass carafe. The hourglass-shaped coffee maker has a heatproof wooden collar around the neck that allows for easy pouring.
Chemistry Jewelry, also on Oak Street, has three packs of tiny gold, silver or rose hoop earrings (comes in three different sizes) for $45.
$50 Back at Waucoma — and Harry Potter — the illustrated “Goblet of Fire” is $47.99. This fully illustrated edition by artist Jim Kay contains the complete and unabridged text from “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” by J.K. Rowling.
$100 Teenagers love Birkenstocks — and Footwise has a pair that retails for $100 instead of the usual $120 because its upper is made of synthetic materials. It’s a “teenager solution” that lets kids be in style while also being durable.
$250 Spa Remedease, 4000 Westcliff Drive, Hood River, sells a “Skin Transformation Spa Journey” for $249.
“Skin is the largest organ of the body. It reflects what we eat, how we move and what we think about. Sometimes the skin just needs a boost. A customized facial with infusions of Vitamin A, non-invasive microneedling and LED treatment will leave your skin radiant,” said a press release.
$500 Have guests coming in the new year? Give them the gift of their own space with a booking in a local bed and breakfast. Prices will vary (expect anywhere from $300-$500 for a weekend), depending on the season and availability.
Travel websites will allow you to view properties, amenities and recommendations from sightseeing to dining. Contact each bed and breakfast separately for more information regarding bookings or gift certificates.
$1000 and up E-bikes — electric bicycles — are popular options for everything from recreation to daily commutes. Oregon E-Bikes, located in the Big Winds building on Front Street, downtown Hood River, has e-bikes starting at around $1,700 and going into the $10,000 range. Some e-bikes even have storage racks, perfect for holding a backpack, groceries or a briefcase. Visit the store for details, or online at www.oregon-ebikes.com/shop.
If you still need ideas, don’t worry — anyone at your favorite store will be able to help. Simply tell them who you’re buying for and how much you’d like to spend, and you will end up with more ideas than you ever dreamed possible.
