Gifts don’t have to be physical objects — experiences are fun to give and receive for any occasion. Here’s a sampling of some of the many opportunities that abound in Hood River, Cascade Locks and The Dalles that are perfect for any age.
e-Bike tours
MountNBarreL combines wine tasting and bike tours, offering both pre-planned tours and those custom-made. Any level of rider will be covered, with hybrid cruisers, e-bikes and a 15 PAX shuttle. Packages include a bike with back rack carrier and a crate, helmet, water, catered lunch/food pairings and exclusive wine experiences during all stops. For more information, to book a tour or to purchase a gift certificate, visit mountnbarrel.com. Pricing depends on the package chosen.
Sol Rides provides guided e-bike tours through the Hood River Valley and Columbia River Gorge, with stops at orchards, vineyards and lavender farms in season. Book a Twin Tunnels tour, a Hood River Valley tour or create a custom group tour, among other offerings. Kids 16 years or older can also ride.
Tours vary from three to four and a half hours, and pricing varies depending on the package chosen. Visit solrides.com for more information.
Oregon e-Bikes — located in the Big Winds building on Front Street, Hood River — not only sells e-bikes, but rents them, too — hourly rental is $20 (with a two-hour minimum), “Half Day Fun” is $59 and “All Day Adventure” is $79. You don’t have to be a tourist to appreciate the chance to ride the Mark O. Hatfield Twin Tunnels trail on an electric bike. Visit oregon-ebikes.com/ rentals-service/book-a-rental for more information.
Sternwheeler Columbia Gorge
Give the gift of seeing the Gorge from a different vantage point. The Sternwheeler Columbia Gorge calls Cascade Locks Marine Park home and is owned by Portland Spirit. There are many sightseeing cruises offered may through October (which means you can spread holiday cheer into 2020). Guests can enjoy a one- or two-hour narrated excursion, dinner cruises and a variety of special events and holiday cruises. Both adult and children’s tickets are available. Boarding and ticket information can be found at www.portlandspirit.com/sternwheeler.php.
Skamania zipline and aerial park
Tours are available year round with Skamania Lodge Adventures zipline. Put on a harness, hook up to a cable and glide through the forest canopy. The tour takes riders along seven different lines. No experience is necessary — experienced zipline tour guides are there to help. A two and a half hour tour costs $99 plus tax and includes seven ziplines and three sky bridges; visit zipnskamania.com for availability and more information.
The Skamania Aerial Park features 19 platforms and 23 elements for individuals to navigate, making it another fun option for those who enjoy testing their agility skills — availability and more information is also found at the above website. A twohour tour is $69 plus tax.
Museum memberships
The Gorge is home to many historical museums, and memberships make a great gift for the local history buff.
Most memberships include special perks, like free museum entry or gift shop discounts — and there are various levels of membership to choose from. Contact each museum for more information:
History Museum of Hood River County,
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, The Dalles,
Cascade Locks Historical Museum,
www.cascadelocks.com/about-cascade-locks/
historical-museum
Hutson Museum, Parkdale,
National Neon Sign Museum, The Dalles,
Fort Dalles Museum, The Dalles,
Coffee shops and restaurants
Who wouldn’t appreciate dinner? Give a gift certificate to Boda’s Kitchen, downtown Hood River, for a chicken dinner to go ($30). The meal includes four pieces of Boda’s chicken and two large sides.
The Gorge is home to many great coffee shops and restaurants, not to mention breweries, cideries and wineries.
A gift certificate or invitation to share a drink or meal is bound to be appreciated. I’ve been told by merchants that it’s pretty quiet after the holiday rush, making January the perfect time to support local establishments.
