Christmas has always been a bitter-sweet season for Dianna Niday, owner of Another Chance Resale & More downtown The Dalles.
It was during Christmas, when Niday was in her 20s, that she found herself in despair.
But it was also during Christmas that she became a Christian. “I was hopeless, I wanted to die, and the Lord revealed himself,” she said. “It was my Christmas present.” The spirit of the holiday, which celebrates the birth of Jesus, can be found in abundance in her shop, located at 409 E. Second St. downtown The Dalles. For those looking for inspiring, faithbased gifts, Niday is offering a special incentive this year: “All the inspirational gifts are on sale for the holidays,” she explained.
In addition to resale, when Niday started the store seven years ago, she stocked a selection of Christian items in the corner of the store.
“It’s hard to find inspirational gifts, that was one thing I wanted to turn this store into. I think Jesus needs to be shared in the world, more and more as time goes by,” she explained.
But although the store began as a collaboration between four business people, her partners fell by the wayside and Niday has been running the store herself. She recently learned her rent was due to increase, and plans to close the business next spring on the last day of April.
“This will be my last Christmas here,” she said. So, she is making the holiday a special one by offering her full stock of faith-based gifts at bargain prices.
She hopes the gifts will help others share their hopes with others. “The world, more and more, is a harsh place. We need that hope, that peace, that it will all come right in the end,” she said.
She is eager to provide shoppers with gifts that have meaning beyond the gift itself, and perhaps comfort those, like herself, who face a bitter-sweet season. She offers a wealth of items, new and used, from personal jewelry to T-shirts on a Christian theme to puzzles, games, art and devotional books and journals.
“The holiday means much more than a turkey dinner and presents,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.