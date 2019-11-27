You, and your dog, can support local businesses in an enjoyable way, thanks to Hood River creative Nohelani Roche.
Roche, who has traveled all over the world with canine friends at her side, has published the Hood River Pet-Friendly Map and companion Pet Friendly Passport, available at participating businesses.
A few years ago, Roche started writing international travel advice for dog owners, under barkpacker.com, and the Hood River map can also be found at the site. She gained the experience working for the non-profit Coffee Quality Institute, for which she manages social media and helps in event planning.
The map details the nearly 40 businesses in the community that are specifically welcoming to pets, with a few details about the shops and businesses, with intriguing catchphases such as “Pup-peroni” (Solstice Café), “Bark Side of the Moon” (Artifacts) and “Hair of the Dog” (Volcanic Bottle Shoppe.) The passport makes all its users citizens of United Dogs of Hood River. Pick up the passport, fill in your dog’s name and its “hooman’s” name, and get shopping, eating or drinking.
(barkparker.com)
The passport works this way: Complete a purchase at a specified number in four categories — eat and drink, winery, pet stores, and human stores — and receive a Barkpacker gift at the front desk of Hood River Hotel — which bought 600 of the maps.
The map provides local tips, and information on how to get around town with pet-friendly Pedicab, owned by Matty Green (541-714-3130, a good way to plan ahead for leisurely holiday shopping without the hassle of driving and parking.) Roche, a White Salmon native, riffs in the map on the joys of shopping with your dog, citing “Fur’real adorbs” — My Darling Boutique, “Drool-worthy,” for Hood River Taqueria, and “Don’t Stop Retrievin’” — Mountain View Bicycles.
The map is fun to read even if you don’t have a dog, and if you are shopping for someone with dogs, it’s another resource for gift choices.
Roche worked with each business to write the text and did the layout, and hired 99 Designs in Europe for the overall design.
The art is done by Emily Unruh.
