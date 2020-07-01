Lacrosse players and Little Leaguers enjoyed the grassy environs of Jim Winter Field and the St. Mary’s Catholic Church playfields June 17, activities that were among the first organized competition and practice sessions in Hood River since COVID restrictions and closures started in mid-March.
Baseball-playing youngsters faced off in their first games after two weeks of practice, and lacrosse players picked up sticks as a group for the first time, following the start of Phase 2, guided by long-time coach Eric Moody.
“Everyone’s ready to play, and we want to get the kids active and get their fundamentals back,” Moody said.
Jamboree-style competition will be planned later this summer; the high-school and middle school programs are using the St. Mary’s field and will be able to practice on school district fields this month. Moody also arranged for practices on a privately-owned field in Pine Grove for his younger players.
Lacrosse players and Little Leaguers and fans observed strict social distancing and other coronavirus protection measures.
Lacrosse players could only handle the lacrosse balls with their sticks, and share no other gear. Little Leaguers kept distance in the dugout and accessed their personal gear at separate and designated places along the fences.
Dugouts and equipment were sanitized between innings and uses. Snacks, including the traditional sunflower seeds, were prohibited anywhere on the field or dugout.
This summer, school sports are allowed to practice and, in some cases, compete, starting July 1. School programs will have access — and priority — at School District facilities.
