Hood River Valley High School’s varsity boys soccer team hosted and defeated The Dalles/Dufur High School 5-1 during Friday’s senior night. This marks the Eagle boys’ fifth straight win.
The Riverhawks’ offense started well, evenly attacking and defending the Eagles. The Dalles’ head coach Matthew Dallman said they lost their composure after a few mishaps.
“Our goal was to weather the storm a little bit, let them die down so the game could open up,” said Dallman. “But they scored some pretty important points in the game. Our goalie made some incredible saves. (The score) could have been seven or eight, but he played tremendous.”
HRVHS forward Fabian Magaña capitalized on the Riverhawks’ mistakes and scored on the 17th minute. Magaña would later score two goals, earning a hat trick.
Magaña said he felt accomplished and thanked his teammates for the assists.
Fellow forward Cody Cornejo scored along with defender Crixtian Valdez.
Midfielder Andy Lopez scored for the Riverhawks in a penalty kick.
HRV’s head coach Jaime Rivera said the team played a quick and simple game, which produced their desired results.
“The guys had really good spacing. They were getting their head up and making the easy pass to the open player,” said Rivera. “That was what we we’ve been working on; creating that flow and rhythm.”
After the match, Rivera said he feels comfortable with their position within the conference.
“We feel good that we’re in the driver’s seat now for the conference championship,” said Rivera. “What has happened in the first round of the playoffs has happened. We play our second round next Thursday. Our goal is to hit the reset button and take care of business the second half.”
During halftime, graduating seniors were honored along with their parents.
Graduating seniors include: Ben Fick, Leo Urenda, Jonathan Garcia-Manzo, Jonathan Moreno-Farias, Zach Marble, Julio Ramirez and Fabian Magaña.
HRV will travel to Ridgeview High School Thursday and play at 4:30 p.m.
