Hood River Valley High School’s varsity boys soccer squad lost at home against La Salle 4-0 Tuesday night. HRV closed out its pre-season schedule with three ties and two losses.
Throughout the first half, the Falcons had possession of the ball for the majority of the time, resulting in three goals. Two were made by Kiona Taylor and one by Wade Nichols. The Falcons’ smart and fast play is what contributed to their success, said Taylor.
“We were calm on the ball. We didn’t force passes up-line, we just kept it in the middle,” said Taylor. “When we did force balls up-line, it was because we were making good runs.” Taylor would go on to score a third goal in the second half.
La Salle head coach Seth Altshuler said he is proud of his accomplishment. “I’m happy for him because he scored a lot of goals last year,” said Altshuler. “He’s just a hard-working kid so it’s good to see him get rewarded and get those goals.”
HRV’s head coach Jaime Rivera said he liked the improvement the team made in the second half. The Eagles’ squad was able to slow down the Falcons’ roll and conceded one goal.
Goalkeeper Andrew Mondragon was substituted in for the Eagles in the second half and said the team’s improved communication and tighter defense is what led to a better half.
“We need to be able to turn our loss into a gain and part of that is finding some positives,” said Rivera. “Making that second half a zero-to-one differential was better than that first half when we were down 3-0.”
Other positives were a handful of blocks made in the first half by goalkeeper Zach Marble and two blocks made by goalkeeper Andrew Mondragon early in the second.
Rivera considers this and the last four games as preparation for the upcoming conference matches. The team’s next goal will be to win the Intermountain Conference and make it into the playoffs, said Rivera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.