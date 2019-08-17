The annual Bridge of the Gods Run took place on Aug. 11, with hundreds of runners crossing the famous bridge from the Washington side and following the Columbia down various distance depending on their entered race before turning back and finishing collectively in Cascade Locks. The results for each race are in and we the top five placements for the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, as well as a few other notable placings.
Beginning with the 5K, which is just over three miles, the winner was Kevin Paulk in 19:14, averaging 6:12 mile. Close behind him was Benjamin Lusk who completed the race in 19:31 with a 6:17 pace. Third place was the top female participant, Souvanny Carpenter, who managed a time of 20:46 by averaging 6:41 per mile. In fourth was Anna Dragt who ran 21:49 with a pace of 7:02. Rounding out the top five was Mason Vannostern in 23:45, averaging 7:39 per mile.
The 5K saw runners from as young as seven-year-old Landen Dickson (42:27) to 77-year-old Joby Patterson (37:18). The 10K race, which is approximately 6.2 miles, was won handily by Fred Mills, who crossed the finish line in 39:06, averaging a speedy 6:18 mile. He was followed by Alan Deloriea who finished in 41:02 on a 6:37 pace. In third was Trey Gullickson who ran 42:08 on a 6:47 average and just five seconds behind was Rolf Vellek in 42:13 who paced at 6:48 per mile. Taking fifth was Michael Sanchez in 44:58 on an average of 7:15 per mile.
The top female racer was Michelle Brooks, who completed the event in 49:41, averaging an even 8:00 mile. Treasur Tysinnger was the youngest competitor at the age of nine, finishing the race in 1:34:25 while Mitchel Karp was the eldest, completing the 10K in 1:51:19 at the age of 83.
Wrapping things up was the half marathon, a full 13.1 miles of racing fun. Justin Rinauro took the top time with 1:19:22, averaging a 6:03 mile.
Second place was John Collins in 1:22:15, with a 6:16 pace to earn him that time. Brothers Quentin and Liam Rickey took the third and fourth place spots, finishing just 27 seconds apart; Quentin recorded a time of 1:24:21 on a 6:26 pace while Liam finished in 1:24:48 on a 6:28 pace. In fifth was Paul Martin who completed the race in 1:25:50 with an average mile of 6:33.
The top female runner in the half marathon was Jennifer Balcom, who ran 1:30:06 with an average mile of 6:52. There were two runners tied for youngest entries — Maile Wong and Aiden Jaquez — who ran the full 13.1 miles at the age of 11. Wong finished in 3:12:10 and Jaquez in 3:19:48. Two runners also tied for oldest in the event, both competing at the age of 80: Molly Childs completed the race in 3:57:42 and Robert Olsen finished in 4:26:09.
With another successful event completed, registration for the 2020 races is open. Anyone hoping to partake in this fun, scenic community event can visit bridgeofthegodsrun.com for more information.
