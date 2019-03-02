The Cooper Spur Alpine Ski Team (CSAT) competed at the Schweitzer Mountain resort in Idaho last weekend. The races were the second Junior Olympic Qualifier and had more than 200 athletes, boys and girls ages 12 and 13, from Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Washington competing to qualify for the Western Region Junior Olympics in Big Ski, Mont., on March 22-24. There were three races at the event — two Super Giant Slalom (SG) and one Giant Slalom (GS).
CSAT girls Izzy Bielen and Sutton LeFevre tied for first in the GS event, Hannie Sreenan placed second in the SG, Sorin Ulrich placed third in SG and GS, Kay Shays placed seventh in SG and Malina Bukovansky placed 52nd in SG.
There is one remaining qualifier for the Western Region Junior Olympics, though with the Pacific Northwest Junior Olympic Team limited to 14 spots (seven boys/girls), these Hood River skiers are already looking good to make the cut.
