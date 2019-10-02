Statewide coaches’ polls place the Hood River Valley High School girls cross-country team ranked second and the boys third in Class 5A, and with both teams on top in the Intermountain Conference.
The Eagles made their annual trip to the PDX Nike race at its new location at Blue Lake Park. The meet hosts over 200 teams running a variety of competitor divisions. HRV cross-country competed in the Division 1 race where the girls won last year and boys won in 2015.
“The girls race was an incredible finish,” coach Brandon Bertram said in an email, with only four points separating the top six teams with the Eagles finishing third (181), just point from a tied first place (180).
Jo Dickinson (fourth) and Fran Dickinson (seventh) had strong top 10 performances, Chloe Bullock (37th) and Celia Acosta (53rd) pushed a strong final mile, and Mieka McKnight (91st) finished the scoring. Emma Kelly and Izzy Simpson, team rookies, ran personal best times in their first varsity 5K.
“The boys and girls performances lived up to the excitement that the group demonstrated this week,” Bertram said.
The boys finished a strong eighth place with a season opening 5K for junior Josh Haynes (eighth), followed by senior Omar Quintana (23rd). Freshman Elliott Hawley continues his great season with a 74th-place finish, Bertram said. Sam Janasik was the fourth Eagle finisher in 79th.
Braeden Blackaney, who raced three miles with one shoe, fought to a 95th place.
He said the one-point finish differential for the girls will drive the motivation for a couple weeks until the Champoeg Invitational, when he expected both teams will be at full strength.
“I am impressed how much they grew as purposeful racers since the Northwest Classic. We have a deep group of varsity level runners that drive each other to improve for the team,” Betram said.
He noted that Nike PDX marks the halfway point to the season.
“I am as excited with our teams’ progress to this point as I am the potential growth ceiling the boys and girls have. It’s puts a pep in the step to have momentum going into this homecoming week,” he said.
