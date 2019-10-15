HRV XC performed to their highest level to date this season at the Champoeg Invitational on Friday, according to coach Brandon Bertram.
The varsity girls won the team title by 21 points over state third-ranked North Salem. This was the fourth consecutive year HRV girls have won this meet.
For the boys, senior Omar Quintana posted his first high school cross victory.
This was the team’s first opportunity on a flat, fast course and the times did not disappoint, with 90 percent of the entire team posting season best times.
On Saturday, the Eagles will travel to the Warner Pacific Classic held at Lents Park in Portland.
“There they will compete against better competition on a faster course. Friday was a huge momentum boost to push us into championship season with IMC only three weeks and state four weeks away,” Bertram said.
At Champoeg, the Eagles were accelerated by the 5K season debut by Lottie Bromham, who placed 11th in 19:15.
Chloe Bullock and Celia Acosta both ran personal bests by 30 seconds to push the 4-5 scoring places.
Fran and Jo Dickinson led the way with third and seventh place finishes.
Friday was the first time in the season the full band of these scoring runners were together, Bertram noted.
The boys had their own breakout performance with a second place finish, trailing The Dalles by three points, according to Bertram.
Freshmen Elliot Hawley and Braednen Blackeney posted 45-second personal bests. Joshua Humann placed in the fourth scoring spot with a season-best followed by Sam Janisek.
