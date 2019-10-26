Hood River Valley High School boys water pool defeated rival Sam Barlow Tuesday, 13-10, earning them first place in their 5A conference, while the girls team was defeated 13-7.
Boys coach Dave Robinson said, “It was close the whole way, and we were down a goal in the fourth and went on a 6-2 run,” led by Connor McElwee and Pen Paphanchi.
“We knew Barlow was going to be a tough game for us. They are No. 1 and undefeated in the Mt. Hood Conference,” girls coach Kellie Dunn said. MHC is a combined 5A/6A league.
Both Eagle teams are gearing up for state quarter-finals Nov. 7 in Newberg.
“It’s between us and West Albany,” statewide, Robinson said.
Sarah Arpag scored four goals against Barlow and Jenni Ruggles “held things down in goal as well and kept us in the game,” Dunn said.
“We definitely rose to the challenge and played them really strong in the first half and ended up down by just one at halftime. We faltered a bit in the second half and just weren’t able to maintain that level of play the rest of the game. Playing a team like Barlow is a great tune up for the state tournament. The squad played at Gresham on Thursday (results unavailable by presstime).
“I don’t expect too much of a fight from Gresham, but the game should give us a chance to work on some of the things we need to iron out before we head to State,” Dunn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.